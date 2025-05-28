Exclusive

ABBA’s Benny Andersson surprises crowds with unforgettable The Winner Takes It All duet – watch

ABBA's Benny Andersson was joined by Elbow's Guy Garvey backstage at ABBA Voyage on Tuesday. Picture: Smooth Radio

By Hannah Watkin

Benny Andersson and Elbow’s Guy Garvey performed a magical duet behind the scenes of ABBA Voyage.

ABBA star Benny Andersson teamed up with Elbow’s Guy Garvey to perform an unforgettable duet last night (May 27).

Backstage at ABBA Voyage’s third anniversary celebrations, the 78-year-old music icon and the legendary rock vocalist performed ‘The Winner Takes It All’ to those present at the venue’s VIP after party.

And Smooth Radio was there to get the best view of the pair’s special live performance!

Watch Benny and Guy’s beautiful duet below:

Watch ABBA's Benny Andersson and Elbow's Guy Garvey sing surprise 'The Winner Takes It All' duet

Benny was joined by his fellow ABBA bandmate and former partner Anni-Frid Lyngstad at London’s ABBA Arena, where they welcomed the first fans to see ABBA Voyage’s new show.

Songs including ‘Super Trouper’ and ‘Money Money Money’ have been added to the setlist, as a way of celebrating the show’s success and longevity.

At the VIP after party, Elvis Costello also performed with Benny playing the piano as accompaniment, and Anni-Frid briefly also joining on vocals for a few bars.

Anni-Frid Lyngstad performing with Elvis Costello at last night's ABBA Voyage VIP after party. Picture: Getty

ABBA Voyage opened at London’s Stratford-based custom-built arena on May 26, 2022.

The state-of-the-art show – complete with its groundbreaking ABBAtar performers – has been running ever since, treating audiences to shows featuring all their favourite ABBA hits.

Celebrating ABBA Voyage’s three years during yesterday night’s show, Anni-Frid gushed: “The only thing that I can say is that I love you very much, thank you for all your support over the years.

“It's hard to imagine it's 50 years now. I'm turning 80 this year! I love you, thank you.“