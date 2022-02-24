ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus splits from wife Lena after 41 years of marriage

By Mayer Nissim

ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus has been wed for the last 41 years, but his second marriage is coming to an end.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus married his soon-to-be bandmate Agnetha Fältskog in 1971, just before the band formed.

The couple divorced in 1980, and about six months later, Björn married his second wife Lena Källersjö.

They had met at a New Year's party hosted by their bandmates and then-couple Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

Now, after 41 years of marriage, Björn and Lena have announced that they are separating but will remain friends.

The pair have two children together, Emma Eleonor and Anna Linnea.

Björn Ulvaeus and his wife Lena Kallersjo. Picture: Alamy

"After many wonderful and eventful years, we have decided to go our separate ways," the couple said in a statement.

"We remain close friends and will continue to celebrate our grandchildren’s birthdays and other family holidays together."

Björn and Agnetha's split – and bandmates Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad's divorce in 1981 – were contributing factors in ABBA's break-up the following year.

After their first public reunion in 2008, there had been increasing rumours of an ABBA return in recent years.

In 2021 after years of teasing, the band finally unveiled their comeback songs 'I Still Have Faith In You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down'.

They eventually released the new studio album Voyage, and will present a live Voyage experience in London featuring digital ABBA-tars later this year.