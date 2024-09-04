Exclusive

ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus dispels Mamma Mia 3 rumours, but does give some hope of another film

By Sian Moore

The ABBA legend revealed he wouldn't mind another Mamma Mia film.

Björn Ulvaeus has been busy celebrating five years of Mamma Mia! The Party and 50 years since ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest with 'Waterloo'.

The ABBA icon visited the Smooth studio to catch up with Jenni Falconer, who asked the question many fans want to know: will there be another Mamma Mia film?

Rumours about a third film have been swirling for years, but unfortunately it seems it isn't in the works just yet.

"I can't tell you much," Björn says when asked about Mamma Mia 3. "But, if, someone shows me a good script, I wouldn't mind personally."

Jenni asks: "So it's not moving forward yet?"

"As I said, if there's a good script, why not?" the 79-year-old singer responds. He goes on to say, "It's a lovely world. The 'Mamma Mia' world. Yeah, I like to be in it."

ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus reflects on 50 years since 'Waterloo' and Eurovision!

This year marks 50 years since ABBA took the Eurovision Song Contest crown with 'Waterloo', launching the Swedish pop group into international stardom.

"We just looked one year ahead at a time and never, you know, never even dreaming of being relevant after 50 years," Björn says.

The pair reflect on how ABBA's music continues to reach new generations, with Björn referencing how younger audiences are finding their songs through the social media app TikTok.

"I think we're in the fourth generation or something now," Björn says. "Which is amazing – and I never stop wondering 'Why is that?'."

But when Jenni asks the singer if he'll be partaking in some of the dance trends that accompany ABBA's songs on TikTok, Björn is quick to say: "No, I don't think so. It's too late for me."

On Stage with Smooth: Mamma Mia cast sing 'Dancing Queen'

From one of their songs – 'Mamma Mia' – an entire world of spin-offs has formed, in which, as Björn describes, "anything can happen".

This world includes Mamma Mia! the musical, two Mamma Mia movies, and Mamma Mia! The Party, which this year celebrates its fifth anniversary in the UK.

"It is a party," Björn explains. "It's a night out. You can stay for five hours. You can dance, you can sing.

"You can stay there, eat, drink, sing, dance. And you're treated to a story and you're treated to songs."

The party, which originally opened in Stockholm, is now set to head across the pond.

Björn tells Jenni that Las Vegas is "in the works", and reveals that the party is set to open in Rotterdam at the end of the month.

Mamma Mia! The Party is celebrating five years at The O2 and has just announced a new cast for 2024/25