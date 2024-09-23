ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus gets married in Denmark – and Sandi Toksvig officiates

ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus gets married in Denmark – and Sandi Toksvig officiates
ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus gets married in Denmark – and Sandi Toksvig officiates. Picture: Getty

By Mayer Nissim

Björn Ulvaeus marries for the third time.

ABBA won our affection all over again in 2021 with their long-awaited, long-teased Voyage comeback album, which took them all the way to the top of the charts.

But ours weren't the only hearts being won as ABBA's own Björn Ulvaeus met Christina Sas – a product manager – during the album's promotion – and they have now got married in her native Denmark.

"Today on the 21st of September 2024, Björn Ulvaeus married Christina Sas from Herning, Denmark," read a post on Björn's official Instagram account.

"They met in Nürnberg in 2021 in connection with the release of ABBA's last album Voyage and started dating in the spring of 2022. The wedding took place in Copenhagen in the presence of close friends and family."

It continued: "Sandi Toksvig, Anne Linnet and Kaya Brüel generously performed and made the evening extra special."

Looking through the images, it became clear that Sandi wasn't just doing a set at the celebration, but actually officiating at the wedding itself.

The outfit and photographs weren't just a comedy bit from our beloved Sandi, as Björn's representatives confirmed to PA that Toksvig did indeed hold the ceremony.

Björn, 79, has been married twice before. He was wed to music journalist Lena Källersjö between 1981 and 2022, and they have two daughters together.

Sandi Toksvig at the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Awards 2020
Sandi Toksvig at the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Awards 2020. Picture: Getty Images

And he was married to ABBA bandmate Agnetha Fältskog from 1971 to 1980, and they have two children together.

ABBA musical Mamma Mia! is of course set around a wedding, and while there are no firm plans for a third movie in the series, Björn recently told us there's still hope of another sequel.

"I can't tell you much," Björn told Jenni Falconer in the Smooth studio when asked about Mamma Mia 3. "But, if, someone shows me a good script, I wouldn't mind personally... It's a lovely world. The 'Mamma Mia' world. Yeah, I like to be in it."

ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus dispels Mamma Mia 3 rumours, but does give some hope of another film

