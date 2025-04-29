ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus’ ‘love at first sight’ marriage with 28-years-younger wife explored

Bjorn Ulvaeus and Christina Sas together in December 2022. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Björn married Christina Sas in 2024 after the pair fell in love three years earlier.

ABBA star Björn Ulvaeus and his wife Christina Sas share a special bond born from “love at first sight".

The pair met not long after the release of ABBA Voyage and began dating in 2022, shortly after the legendary musician split from his wife of 41 years, Lena Källersjö.

Find out more about Björn’s new beau, from her career, to how the pair met and what the ‘One of Us’ singer had to say about the pair’s 28-year age difference...

Who is Björn Ulvaeus’ wife Christina Sas, and how did they meet?

Christina Sas is a 52-year-old music industry product manager from Herning, Denmark.

Christina and Björn met in 2021 through her work as a product manager at ABBA’s record label Universal Music Group.

Bjorn and Christina in 2022. Picture: Getty

In their wedding announcement statement, Björn and Christina revealed they’d met in Nürnberg “in connection with the release of ABBA’s last album Voyage".

The pair started dating “in the spring of 2022,” after Björn and his second wife Lena Källersjö announced their split in February.

Björn introduced the world to Christina in July 2022 at the red-carpet premiere of his musical Pippi at the Circus.

“This is my partner Christina," he told a journalist at the event. "We’ve been dating for a while and I felt I wanted to take her to this event. So this is the first time we kind of go out together.”

What has Björn said about his and his wife’s 28-year age difference?

When Björn and Christina’s relationship was revealed to the public in 2022, much was made of Björn (then 77) and Christina (then 49)’s 28-year age gap.

During a 2025 interview with The Times, the ABBA songwriter admitted he originally had “severe" reservations about his and Christina’s budding romance because of the couple’s age difference.

Bjorn was originally troubled by his and Christina's age difference. Picture: Getty

“It was love at first sight, at least from my side,” he revealed. “But immediately I had severe problems with myself and the age difference.

“When a man or a woman meets someone much younger and falls in love they think, ‘Am I doing the right thing?’”

But the smitten ‘Dancing Queen’ artist eventually “gave up” on his concerns and allowed for things to be up to Christina.

“I decided, ‘It’s up to her – if she wants to live with someone older and we love each other…’” he said.

“Age doesn’t come between us now – we rarely even talk about it.”

When did Björn Ulvaeus and Christina Sas marry?

Björn and Christina tied the knot September 2024 after two years of dating.

The ceremony took place in Christina’s home country of Denmark, and was officiated by beloved British-Danish comedian Sandi Toksvig.

The ABBA musician announced his and his third wife's union via social media, saying: “Today on the 21st of September 2024, Björn Ulvaeus married Christina Sas from Herning, Denmark...

“The wedding took place in Copenhagen in the presence of close friends and family.

“Sandi Toksvig, Anne Linnet and Kaya Brüel generously performed and made the evening extra special.”

Who else has Björn Ulvaeus dated in the past?

Christina Sas is Björn Ulvaeus’ third wife.

Björn was famously first married to his ABBA co-star Agnetha Fältskog from 1971 to the pair’s split in 1979, and subsequent divorce in 1980.

ABBA famously was once a group made up of two married couples. Picture: Getty

Bjorn and his second wife Lena in 2008. Picture: Getty

In January 1981, Björn married his second wife, music journalist Lena Källersjö.

The pair announced their divorce in 2022, releasing a joint statement which read: “After many fine and eventful years, we have decided to divorce.

“We remain close and good friends and will continue to celebrate our grandchildren’s birthdays and other family celebrations together.”