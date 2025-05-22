ABBA lead tearful tributes to star who ‘made their music timeless’

ABBA have paid tribute to their sound engineer, who has died. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The music icon worked with the band on tracks including 'Mamma Mia' and 'Waterloo'.

ABBA have led tributes to their hugely influential sound engineer Michael B. Tretow, who has died aged 80.

Michael worked with the band on all of their albums, bar 2021’s Voyage, and was also a musician himself.

As ABBA’s sound engineer, he is credited with having had a huge influence on the band’s iconic sound.

Working on tracks including ‘Waterloo’, ‘Super Trouper’ and ‘Ring Ring’, Michael was key to ensuring the band's vocal lines were never overpowered in the mix, and utilised pioneering ways of instrument recording to capture their musical accompaniment.

ABBA sound engineer Michael B Tretow passed away on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

All four of ABBA’s members issued emotional statements yesterday, remembering their old music partner following his family’s confirmation of his death.

Benny Andersson said: “You meant more to us four in ABBA than anyone else. I hope and believe that you felt it throughout all the years that have passed since we worked (and continuously laughed) in the studio.

“Our music lives on, it seems, and you are the one who made it timeless. You were a fantastic inspirer and joy-maker. And the finest sound engineer the world has ever seen. I miss you. And I've saved all your coconuts!"

Michael B. Tretow recording with ABBA in 1978. Picture: Alamy

Michael and ABBA in the studio. Picture: Getty

Anni-Frid Lyngstad called Michael “the security in our little studio bubble” thanks to his “never-ending creativity, warmth and joy...

“For us, you are forever part of the ABBA sound and you will never be forgotten,” she shared.

Agnetha Fältskog said: “So glad I got to spend some time with you a few weeks ago... You were so sick, but your laughter and humour were still there...

“So many memories are preserved, your encouraging words during the recordings meant so much. We are sad now, a talented and unique person has left us. Sleep well Micke, you are in our hearts forever.”

Björn Ulvaeus remembered Michael by saying: “His significance for ABBA cannot be overestimated. He was a warm, generous person and a good friend. Thanks, Micke, for all the laughs!”

Fans have also been paying tribute to the late producer, with many expressing their sympathy to his family, and mourning the loss of ABBA’s “fifth member”.