ABBA lead tearful tributes to star who ‘made their music timeless’

22 May 2025, 11:05 | Updated: 22 May 2025, 11:13

ABBA have paid tribute to their sound engineer, who has died.
ABBA have paid tribute to their sound engineer, who has died. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The music icon worked with the band on tracks including 'Mamma Mia' and 'Waterloo'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

ABBA have led tributes to their hugely influential sound engineer Michael B. Tretow, who has died aged 80.

Michael worked with the band on all of their albums, bar 2021’s Voyage, and was also a musician himself.

As ABBA’s sound engineer, he is credited with having had a huge influence on the band’s iconic sound.

Working on tracks including ‘Waterloo’, ‘Super Trouper’ and ‘Ring Ring’, Michael was key to ensuring the band's vocal lines were never overpowered in the mix, and utilised pioneering ways of instrument recording to capture their musical accompaniment.

Michael B Tretow
ABBA sound engineer Michael B Tretow passed away on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

All four of ABBA’s members issued emotional statements yesterday, remembering their old music partner following his family’s confirmation of his death.

Benny Andersson said: “You meant more to us four in ABBA than anyone else. I hope and believe that you felt it throughout all the years that have passed since we worked (and continuously laughed) in the studio.

“Our music lives on, it seems, and you are the one who made it timeless. You were a fantastic inspirer and joy-maker. And the finest sound engineer the world has ever seen. I miss you. And I've saved all your coconuts!"

Michael B. Tretow recording with ABBA in 1978.
Michael B. Tretow recording with ABBA in 1978. Picture: Alamy
Michael and ABBA in the studio.
Michael and ABBA in the studio. Picture: Getty

Anni-Frid Lyngstad called Michael “the security in our little studio bubble” thanks to his “never-ending creativity, warmth and joy...

“For us, you are forever part of the ABBA sound and you will never be forgotten,” she shared.

Agnetha Fältskog said: “So glad I got to spend some time with you a few weeks ago... You were so sick, but your laughter and humour were still there...

ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus reflects on 50 years since 'Waterloo' and Eurovision!

“So many memories are preserved, your encouraging words during the recordings meant so much. We are sad now, a talented and unique person has left us. Sleep well Micke, you are in our hearts forever.”

Björn Ulvaeus remembered Michael by saying: “His significance for ABBA cannot be overestimated. He was a warm, generous person and a good friend. Thanks, Micke, for all the laughs!”

Fans have also been paying tribute to the late producer, with many expressing their sympathy to his family, and mourning the loss of ABBA’s “fifth member”.

More from ABBA

See more More from ABBA

ABBA's greatest songs

ABBA's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

George Michael crowned Smooth's All Time Top 500 number one for eighth year running

George Michael crowned Smooth's All Time Top 500 number one for eighth year

Music

Bjorn Ulvaeus and Christina Sas together in December 2022.

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus’ ‘love at first sight’ marriage with 28-years-younger wife explored

ABBA Voyage begins in 2022

ABBA Voyage - A groundbreaking concert experience: Tickets, venue and setlist revealed

Agnetha Faltskog in 1976

Agnetha Faltskog facts: ABBA singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Anni-Frid Lyngstad

Anni-Frid Lyngstad facts: ABBA singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Foreigner frontman Kelly Hansen

Foreigner frontman leaves group after 20 years

Music

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston estate announce new ‘Symphonic Celebration’ tour – all details

Whitney Houston

Sir Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart celebrates big personal news while teasing ‘special’ new performance

Rod Stewart

Robbie Williams will release a new album this year!

Robbie Williams new album: BRITPOP release date, songs, listen to first single Rocket and more

Robbie Williams

Bono and Ali Hewson have been together since they were at school.

Bono and his wife Ali Hewson’s secret to building 40-year marriage from high school romance

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper