How ABBA's 'Angeleyes' has become the ultimate nostalgia song on TikTok

15 July 2022, 15:12

ABBA are a hit on TikTok
ABBA are a hit on TikTok. Picture: ABBA/Alamy/TikTok

By Tom Eames

"Sometimes when I'm lonely, I sit and think about him" - the immortal lyrics of ABBA's 'Angeleyes', which has become a popular TikTok trend in recent months.

Kate Bush has returned to the top of the charts thanks to her song 'Running Up That Hill' becoming a social media monster after its use on Stranger Things.

But she isn't the only veteran star having a renaissance online, as ABBA's 'Angeleyes' has become an unexpected hit on TikTok in recent months.

Their 1979 track has become the ultimate nostalgia song for people sharing memories about subjects ranging from deceased TV characters, retired football managers and embarrassing moments from their own past.

TikTokkers have been using the sound of a sped-up version of 'Angeleyes' by ABBA, to reminisce about various things they loved from the past.

How did this happen?

In late April 2022, @_theaea posted this TikTok using the sped-up audio for the first time:

The video received over 90,000 views, with the audio being used hundreds of thousands of times since.

People are now using the sound to accompany TikTok videos about missing someone or something and/or being lonely.

Some of these will be totally genuine feelings of sad nostalgia, while some are rather tongue-in-cheek.

Here are a few examples:

'Angeleyes' was written and recorded in 1978 by ABBA, and appears on their sixth studio album, Voulez-Vous.

It was released as a double A-side single in July 1979, with the lyrics and music composed by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus.

It became one of ABBA's most popular tracks in the UK, reaching number 3 in the UK.

In 2018, it was performed in the film Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! by cast members Julie Walters (Rosie), Christine Baranski (Tanya) and Amanda Seyfried (Sophie), and it was produced by Benny.

Going full circle, ABBA's own official TikTok account participated in the trend, with a video of Björn and his platform boots set to the song:

More from ABBA

See more More from ABBA

ABBA

ABBA's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

The 77-year-old star stepped onto the red carpet with product manager Christina Sas, 49, at the premiere of his new musical in Stockholm on Tuesday (July 12).

ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus steps out with girlfriend 28 years his junior months after end of 41-year marriage
ABBA's return to the stage brought fans to tears.

ABBA Voyage: Reviews and reactions as ABBA bid a euphoric farewell on stage
ABBA Voyage begins in 2022

ABBA Voyage concert begins in London: Tickets, dates, setlist and more facts revealed
ABBA reunite in 2022

All four ABBA members publicly reunite for first time in 40 years at Voyage launch
ABBA's final ever TV performance singing 'Thank You for the Music' is so moving - video

ABBA's final ever TV performance singing 'Thank You for the Music' is so moving

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Sadly, Whitney Houston's personal issues would overshadow her incredible talent in the later stages of her career.

Inside Whitney Houston’s last ever performance and troubled final days

Whitney Houston

After his relationship with Priscilla ended, Elvis dated Linda Thompson for over four years.

Who was Elvis’ girlfriend Linda Thompson and why was she ‘erased’ from his biopic?

Elvis Presley

Howard Donald, 54, proudly posted about his daughter Grace Piddington-Donald, 23, graduating from the University of the Arts London (UAL) this week.

Take That's Howard Donald posts photos of rarely-seen daughter to celebrate her graduation

Take That

Ringo Starr revealed the incredible last thing George Harrison said to him on his deathbed in a 2011 documentary.

Ringo Starr reveals George Harrison's final words to him was a bittersweet joke on his deathbed

Beatles

Dirty Dancing's classic soundtrack gets special watermelon-shaped vinyl ahead of sequel

Dirty Dancing's classic soundtrack gets special watermelon-shaped vinyl ahead of sequel

TV & Film