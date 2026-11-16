ABBA Voyage Christmas 2026: Tickets, gift vouchers and December shows in London

ABBA Voyage Christmas 2026: Tickets, gift vouchers and December shows in London. Picture: ABBA

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ABBA fans looking for a special way to celebrate Christmas this year can enjoy the group's spectacular ABBA Voyage concert experience in London, with tickets and gift vouchers now available.

The show, which takes place at the purpose-built ABBA Arena, offers fans the chance to enjoy more than 20 of ABBA's biggest hits, including 'Dancing Queen', 'Voulez-Vous' and 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)'.

With seven shows taking place every week throughout December, there's plenty of opportunity to make ABBA Voyage part of the festive celebrations.

Here's everything you need to know about ABBA Voyage, including December performances, ticket information and how to buy gift vouchers.

The ABBA Voyage concert experience in London. Picture: ABBA

When can I watch ABBA Voyage in December?

ABBA Voyage will run seven shows a week throughout December, making it possible for fans to include the concert experience in their Christmas plans!

How to get ABBA Voyage tickets for Christmas

ABBA Voyage tickets and gift vouchers are now available for Christmas.

Gift vouchers for ABBA Voyage are available through the official ABBA Voyage website.

Tickets can be purchased for performances currently on sale through to June 2027, with further information and booking options available through the official website.

Purchase tickets to see ABBA Voyage here and find gift vouchers here.