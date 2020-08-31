Adele shares incredible bikini picture after seven stone weight loss

31 August 2020, 12:07

Adele took to Instagram to celebrate the Notting Hill Carnival in a Jamaican bikini
Adele took to Instagram to celebrate the Notting Hill Carnival in a Jamaican bikini. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Adele

Adele has shared a picture of herself in a Jamaican flag bikini to celebrate what would have been the Notting Hill Carnival.

The 32-year-old singer showed off her new look on her Instagram page to celebrate the London festival.

Adele, who is originally from Tottenham but is now based in LA, can be seen wearing a bikini and leggings as she continues to show off her seven stone weight loss.

See more: Adele unveils new wavy hair look in rare photo from inside her home

Captioning the snap the singer said: "Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London."

The carnival was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and moved online to become a virtual event instead.

The 'Someone Like You' singer started her weight loss journey in 2019, unveiling her new look for the first time in November of that year in a snap to celebrate Halloween.

See more: The emotional day Adele went in disguise to surprise a group of Adele impersonators - video

Among the techniques Adele has reportedly adopted is reformer pilates - introduced to her by her friend Robbie Williams' wife, Ayda Field - a mixture of classic pilates and machine workouts which improve posture and balance.

Speaking to The Sun a close friend of the 'Hello' singer said: "She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her.

Adele started her weight loss journey in 2019
Adele started her weight loss journey in 2019. Picture: Getty

"It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight."Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life."

Adele has been spending time at her Beverly Hills home since announcing her split from husband Simon Konecki in April 2019.

See more: Adele sends fans into frenzy as she posts photos re-watching her Glastonbury performance

