Amy Winehouse film: 'Back to Black' cast, release date, soundtrack and plot revealed

An Amy Winehouse biopic entitled 'Back to Black' has been confirmed to be in the works. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

Who will play Amy Winehouse? What will the storyline feature? And when will it be released? The important questions surrounding Amy Winehouse’s 'Back To Black' movie are revealed here.

Amy Winehouse's life was one of romance and rock n' roll, culminating in a tragic ending when she was just 27 years old.

It's therefore unsurprising that filmmakers have been clamouring for years to make a biopic of her extraordinary life, and it's now been confirmed that the project is once again on track.

Four years after it was first announced, the Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black' is now officially in the works, with a plethora of Hollywood's biggest names on board and the movie being made with the 'full support' of Amy Winehouse's family and estate.

Amy Winehouse fans are excited about the prospect of the film about the beloved singer, and everyone wants to know the release date, storyline details and most importantly - the cast.

Amy Winehouse fans are excited about the prospect of the film about the beloved singer, and everyone wants to know the release date, storyline details and most importantly - the cast. Picture: Getty

So who will play Amy Winehouse? When will the film be out? While there are not many details at the moment, here’s what we know so far:

What is the Amy Winehouse movie about?

Amy Winehouse's life was one of many ups and downs and a rise to fame that is hard to fathom.

The film is said to follow the singer's life from her humble North London roots to her rise to superstardom with her second – and final – album 'Back to Black'.

The film is said to follow the singer's life from her humble North London roots to her rise to superstardom with her second – and final – album 'Back to Black'. Picture: Getty

The album was predominantly based on her tumultuous relationship with her future husband Blake Fielder-Civil (pictured) and the movie is no doubt likely to explore the themes around Amy's love life and tragic drug-use. Picture: Getty

The album was predominantly based on her tumultuous relationship with her future husband Blake Fielder-Civil and the movie is no doubt likely to explore the themes around Amy's love life and tragic drug use.

When will the Amy Winehouse film be released?

Despite a plethora of directors and producers having been tipped to work on 'Back to Black' in the past, it is now confirmed that Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Wood is to direct the Amy Winehouse biopic.

Pre-production is hotting up and the team are moving quickly to get the film in the works.

Cinematic powerhouse StudioCanal is behind the project, with producers Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Tracey Seaward confirmed to make up the team.

Despite a plethora of directors and producers having been tipped to work on 'Back to Black' in the past, it is now confirmed that Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Wood (pictured) is to direct the Amy Winehouse biopic. Picture: Getty

From the beginning of development to the end of production usually takes 4 to 5 years, so our prediction is that the Amy Winehouse movie will be released in 2024 - watch this space!

Amy Winehouse film cast: Who will play Amy Winehouse?

Back in 2015 it was announced that Girl With The Dragon Tattoo star Noomi Rapace was signed to star as Amy Winehouse biopic backed by Lotus Entertainment, however the project stalled and the movie was never made.

While there is no doubt a stellar line-up of actresses who would want to step into Amy Winehouse's boots, yet no-one has been confirmed for the 'Back to Black' movie.

Sam Taylor-Wood is said to be moving quickly and the search for the actress to play Amy is set to begin in the coming weeks (July 2022).

The success of 'Back to Black' saw Amy become of just five women at the time to win five Grammys in one night and the album has gone on to sell a staggering 16 millions copies worldwide. Picture: Getty

Sam Taylor-Wood is said to be moving quickly and the search for the actress to play Amy is set to begin in the coming weeks (July 2022).

What will feature on the Amy Winehouse soundtrack?

Considering the film is called 'Back to Black', it is safe to assume the movie will be set to a soundtrack of songs from the album.

Amy's biggest tunes from the 2006 record include 'Rehab', 'You Know I'm No Good', 'Tears Dry On Their Own' and 'Love Is a Losing Game'.

The success of 'Back to Black' saw Amy become of just five women at the time to win five Grammys in one night and the album has gone on to sell a staggering 16 million copies worldwide.