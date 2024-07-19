Barbra Streisand pays beautiful tribute to husband James Brolin on his 84th birthday

Barbra Streisand has marked husband James Brolin's 84th birthday with a poignant throw-back snap of the pair. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The 'Funny Face' star is celebrating 28 years of marriage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Barbra Streisand has marked husband James Brolin's 84th birthday with a poignant throw-back snap of the pair.

The actress, 82, took to social media to share the beautiful picture in tribute to her husband of almost 30 years.

"Happy birthday to my 28 years together honey," the star wrote in tribute to her husband.

The couple met in 1996 and married two years later with a plethora of stars in attendance, including John Travolta, the late Kelly Preston, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

"We wanted to be surrounded by people we've loved for a long time," Barbra told People of their wedding ceremony.

She even performed two songs for James: "It was probably the most beautiful wedding I've been to," said John Travolta afterwards.

After many years of being seen together at various events, ceremonies and celebrations, the couple marked their 20th year as a married couple.

Posting about her husband on their 20th wedding anniversary, Barbra wrote: "Has it really been 22 years since our blind date? Married for 20 years. Happy anniversary honey."

Looking back on the milestone on Entertainment Tonight, James Brolin said that his secret to a long-lasting marriage is couples therapy.

"I do believe in counselling if anybody ever has a problem in their marriage," he said. "Bring in a referee, talk it over, and I swear to you, it will dispel by the end of the session, each time."

The couple pictured in 1997, a year after they first met. Picture: Getty

Looking back on the milestone on Entertainment Tonight, James Brolin said that his secret to a long-lasting marriage is couples therapy. Picture: Getty

James's birthday comes just months after his wife brought the audience to tears at the SAG Awards.

Barbra Streisand was awarded the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony on February 27, and made a rare public appearance to make the rousing speech.

After reaching the podium to rousing applause, Barbra kicked off her speech with a comedic tone, saying: "This is such a wonderful award to get, because you know in advance you're going to get it."

Paying tribute to her Jewish predecessors who paved the way for her career to blossom and call an end to prejudice, Barbra detailed the magic of the movies as well as her "first crush" in Marlon Brando.

"That make-believe world was much more pleasant than anything I was experiencing. I didn't like reality," Streisand said.

"I wanted to be in the movies, even though I knew I didn't look like any of the other women on the screen. My mother said, 'You better learn to type,' but I didn't listen. And somehow, someway — thank you, God — it all came true."

How Barbra Streisand & James Brolin's romance inspired Aerosmith's biggest hit

The actress, 82, took to social media to share the beautiful picture and pay tribute to her husband of almost 30 years. Picture: Getty

"It's really a privilege to be part of this profession," she added. "For a couple of hours, people consider the theatre to escape their own troubles. What an idea!"

"Moving pictures on a screen. And I can't help but think back to the people who built this industry. Ironically, they were also escaping their own troubles."

Barbra then went on to list the birth names of Jewish people who fled persecution in Eastern Europe and changed their names, which later laid the foundations of cinema as we know it today.

"They were all fleeing the prejudice they faced in Eastern Europe, simply because of their religion. And they were dreamers to like all of us here tonight. And now I dream of a world where such prejudice is a thing of the past," Streisand said.