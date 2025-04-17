Barbra Streisand’s husband James Brolin reveals surprising secret to pair’s long marriage

Barbra and James will soon have been together for 30 years. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Barbra and James have been together since 1996.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin’s 26-year marriage is something to celebrate.

The pair first met in 1996 when they were both 55 years old, and both had been through prior marriages and divorces.

But they found an immediate connection and tied the knot two years later.

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin's 25-year relationship timeline

Barbra and James have often spoken about what has helped make their bond one which lasts, but James recently revealed a surprise bedroom essential which they credit as being one of the real secrets of their marriage.

The household item in question? Their mattress!

Speaking on the US daytime show Today earlier this week (Tuesday, April 15), James revealed the pair’s love for their bed while promoting his new Netflix series, Ransom Canyon.

Asked about his near 30-year relationship with Barbra, the 84-year-old said: “The best investment we’ve ever made is our mattress.

Barbra and James in 2014. Picture: Getty

“And don’t misunderstand me,” the actor joked. “We’re both lazy. We love to sleep late.

“We do a lot of our work on the phone, on paper, reading, right next to each other,” he explained.

In 2021, Barbra shared her tips for a great marriage while she was promoting her album, Release Me 2.

“The secret is to listen carefully,” she told Variety. “I think to be a good actor, you have to listen. To be a good person, you have to listen. To be a good marriage partner, you have to listen.

“Hear the other person,” she advised. “Agree to disagree.”

How Barbra Streisand & James Brolin's romance inspired Aerosmith's biggest hit

James told People in 2022 a similar story. “I think everybody needs to be a negotiator,” he said.

“Everybody needs to have patience and know when to take a walk.”

Barbra and James tied the knot exactly two years to the day from when they met in 1996, making each anniversary an extra special one.

Celebrating their 28th relationship and 26th wedding anniversary in 2024, Barbra took to social media to share a photo of the pair at their wedding along with the caption: “28 years today since we met honey... and 26 years today since we married! Love you. B.”