Barbra Streisand’s The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two duet partners, release date and more revealed

Barbra Streisand has announced a new album full of duets! Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

Sting, Sir Paul McCartney and Mariah Carey are just some of the huge stars Barbra will be singing with on her new record.

Barbra Streisand is going to release a new album full of superstar duets this summer.

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two is a follow-up record to the 83-year-old's 2014 album, Partners.

Like its predecessor, the album will feature all-new recordings of Barbra singing duets with other music icons.

Here’s everything we know about the album so far...

Who will feature on Barbra Streisand’s The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two?

Barbra Streisand’s next album will see her collaborate with artists including Sir Paul McCartney, Sting and Seal.

After announcing the album on Wednesday, April 30, Barbra also released the record’s first single, a cover of Roberta Flack’s ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ with ‘Too Sweet’ star Hozier.

“Barbra Streisand is one of the most enduring and iconic vocalists of our time, and somebody who defined an era with the sheer force of her voice, her talent, charisma and vision,” the Irish artist said in a statement.

“To be asked to join her on a duet was a huge honour and came as a wonderful and welcome surprise.”

Sam Smith, Bob Dylan, Laufey, Mariah Carey & Ariana Grande, Tim McGraw, James Taylor, and Josh Groban will also feature on The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two.

The album’s full track list is:

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face with Hozier My Valentine with Paul McCartney To Lose You Again with Sam Smith The Very Thought of You with Bob Dylan Letter to my 13-year-old Self with Laufey One Heart, One Voice with Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande I Love Us with Tim McGraw Secret O’ Life with James Taylor Fragile with Sting Where Do I Go From You? with Josh Groban Love Will Survive with Seal

When will The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two be released?

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two will be released on Friday, June 27, 2025.

The album has been co-produced by Barbra and her frequent collaborators Walter Afanasieff and Peter Asher, with Jay Landers and Barbra executive producing.

Barbra Streisand in 2024. Picture: Getty

William Ross and David Campbell arranged the album’s orchestrations, and songs were recorded at The Streisand Scoring Stage in California and at Abbey Road Studios in London with the London Symphony Orchestra.

What has Barbra said about The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two?

Announcing her new album, Barbra said: “I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways…and make our time in the studio a joy!

“My new album, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates, and new artists too.

“I admire all of them… and I hope that you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners.”