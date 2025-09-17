Barbra Streisand says Robert Redford was 'one of a kind' and opens up about their last meeting

Read Barbra Streisand's tribute to the late Robert Redford. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

The pair starred together in 1973's 'The Way We Were'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Barbra Streisand has paid tribute to the late Hollywood titan Robert Redford.

Redford died yesterday (September 16) at the age of 89, at his Sundance home in the mountains of Utah.

Tributes have poured in for the film legend, including one from his longtime friend and The Way We Were co-star.

"He was one of a kind and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him," Barbra wrote on Instagram.

Read Barbra Streisand's full tribute to Robert Redford below

"Every day on the set of The Way We Were was exciting, intense and pure joy," Barbra's touching message begins.

"We were such opposites: he was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them! Yet, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie.

"Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting— and one of the finest actors ever."

Streisand reflects on the last time she saw Redford, revealing the pair went for lunch and "discussed art", decided to "send each other our first drawings".

Barbra Streisand reveals the last time she saw Robert Redford. Picture: Getty

Barbra's message ends: "He was one of a kind and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him."

Many of Redford's previous co-stars and fellow actors have shared tributes following the news of his death.

Jane Fonda "can't stop crying" following the loss of close friend Robert Redford

Jane Fonda, another longtime friend of the Sundance Film Festival founder, said in a statement that the loss of Robert had hit her hard.

"It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying," Fonda said.

The pair starred in four films together: The Chase (1966), Barefoot in the Park (1967), The Electric Horseman (1979), and Our Souls at Night (2017).

Her statement continued: "He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.”

Barefoot In The Park. Picture: Getty

Robert Redford and longtime friend Jane Fonda in 2017. Picture: Getty

Meryl Streep pays tribute to her "lovely friend" Robert Redford

Redford's Out of Africa co-star, Meryl Streep, described the director as a "lion" and "lovely friend" in her tribute.

“One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend," her full statement, shared by her publicist, reads.

Meryl and Robert reunited on set in 2007 for Lions For Lambs.