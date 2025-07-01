Read Barbra Streisand's heartfelt tribute to James Brolin on 27th wedding anniversary

Barbra Streisand's touching tribute to James Brolin on 27th wedding anniversary. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

The stars first met on a blind date in 1996.

Barbra Streisand has shared a sweet tribute to James Brolin to mark their wedding anniversary.

The 'Woman in Love' singer is celebrating 27 years of marriage to the actor today (July 1).

Streisand took to social media to mark the occasion, sharing a photo of the pair looking loved up.

"We met on a blind date 29 years ago tonight, and we married 27 years ago today," the 83-year-old captioned the Instagram post.

Barbra signed off the post: "I love you honey. B xo."

The singer-songwriter was introduced to the Golden Globe-winning actor in 1996 when they were set up on a blind date.

They were both 55 years old at the time and had both been married and divorced previously.

"We were set up as a blind date, and I was so shy that I came into the house and I went downstairs to be with the children and play with them until I had to sit down at the table," Barbra said on The Tonight Show in 2021.

"I expected a guy with a brown beard and brown, wavy hair, like a mountain man. And I saw a guy that had all his hair cut off, no beard. And I walked by him. I put my hand through his hair and said, 'Who f***ed up your hair?'".

Later that year, Barbra confirmed the relationship in an interview with Los Angeles Times, saying: "I couldn't have met him while I was making this movie [The Mirror Has Two Faces].

"I wouldn't have been open. Once the movie was done and I could relax and edit the movie in my house, which is the fun part, I was open to a relationship again and it manifested itself."

James Brolin and Barbra Streisand tied the knot in 1998. Picture: Getty

They tied the knot in 1998 at a star-studded home wedding, with guests including John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Quincy Jones in attendance.

Now, the couple are celebrating 27 years of marriage. Their secret? A good mattress!

“The best investment we’ve ever made is our mattress," Brolin revealed on US daytime show Today.