Barry Gibb and Barbra Streisand squabble over how to make a cup of tea in hilarious video

23 July 2024, 16:34

Barry Gibb laughing at his friend Barbra Streisand's tea-making skills is the most British thing we've seen all day.
Picture: YouTube

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Barry Gibb was bewildered over the American's tea-making routine

Barry Gibb laughing at his friend Barbra Streisand's tea-making skills is the most British thing we've seen all day.

The Bee Gees star was being interviewed alongside Streisand, his great friend and collaborator, when he started talking about his favourite memories of working together – particularly the way she makes a cup of tea.

The interview marked the pair working together on Barbra's 2005 album Guilty Pleasures, a follow-up to the 1980 album Guilty, produced by the Bee Gee.

Barry said he was delighted to work with Barbra 25 years later, and that he still remembers her quirks from the first time around.

The Bee Gees star was being interviewed alongside Streisand, his great friend and collaborator, when he started talking about his favourite memories of working together – particularly the way she makes a cup of tea.
Picture: YouTube
The interview marked the pair working together on Barbra's 2005 album Guilty Pleasures, a follow up to the 1980 album Guilty, produced by the Bee Gee.
Picture: YouTube

"I remember things that Barbra doesn't remember," Barry says.

"What?" asks Streisand.

"Well, one teabag for three cups of tea," he says, "little things like that, you know."

Barbra bursts out laughing, but quickly corrects him: "No. It's two bags of tea!"

Barry replies comically: "Sorry, sorry!"

"You know, my roots are from Brooklyn," Barbra explains. "We came from a poor family, we took one tea bag...you don't throw it out!"

"Oh yeah, but, you know..." Barry says, unable to contain his laughter.

"That's like a waste," she continues, "You use a teabag twice!"

"Yeah, so little things like that you remember," Barry says to the camera, "You know, magic."

Barry said he was delighted to work with Barbra 25 years later, and that he still remembers her quirks from the first time around.
Picture: YouTube
Barry Gibb and Barbra Streisand released the album Guilty Pleasures in 2005 (pictured)
Picture: Columbia

Barry Gibb & Barbra Streisand - Intreview

Barry Gibb is likely no stranger to the politics of tea-making, with the Bee Gees star being very proud of his British roots.

Born on the Isle of Man in 1946, Barry and his brothers Robin, Maurice and Andy Gibb grew up in Manchester before their parents emigrated to Australia when Barry was 12-years-old.

The star moved back to London in his twenties and later brought up his children in Miami where he's lived for over forty years, but she still feels a deep affinity to the UK.

2021 saw the last remaining Bee Gee be commemorated with a set of special Isle of Man stamps, prompting the star to speak publicly about his affinity to the island."I’m very proud of my Manx roots," he wrote on social media.

Barry Gibb and Barbra Streisand pictured in 1981.
Picture: Getty
Born on the Isle of Man in 1946, Barry and his brothers Robin, Maurice and Andy Gibb grew up in Manchester before their parents emigrated to Australia when Barry was 12-years-old.
Picture: Getty

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin's 25-year relationship timeline

"I was born and bred on the ancient, mystical, magical Isle Of Man, and I have very fond memories of growing up there, so to appear on a set of its stamps is not only a wonderful surprise, but also an honour and a privilege."

Barry's 2017 Legends Glastonbury set saw him dedicate 'Words' to the Grenfell Tower and Manchester bombing victims.

"This song I’d like to dedicate, as always, to my wife Linda," he began. "But also, I’d like to dedicate this to the people of Manchester, the people of London… this is how I feel about it all."

Barry's 2017 Legends Glastonbury set (pictured) saw him dedicate 'Words' to the Grenfell Tower and Manchester bombing victims.
Picture: Getty

Barry Gibb reveals why he performed the Bee Gees’ falsetto

Barry Gibb's collaboration with Barbra Streisand on Guilty Pleasures was the actress's 31st studio album and went on to be certified gold with over 500,000 copies sold.

In 2021 Barbra released an unheard duet with Barry Gibb entitled 'If Only You Were Mine', written by the Bee Gee and his sons Ashley and Stephen.

Originally recorded for Guilty Pleasures, it featured on Barbra's album Release Me 2, a compilation of rare and previously unreleased tracks by the star.

