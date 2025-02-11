Barry Gibb performs romantic tribute to wife Linda in rare concert clip – watch

11 February 2025, 11:28

Barry Gibb performs romantic tribute to wife Linda in rare concert clip – watch
Barry Gibb performs romantic tribute to wife Linda in rare concert clip – watch. Picture: YouTube / Janet Brindley

By Hannah Watkin

Bee Gees star Barry has been married to Linda for over 50 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In November 2019, Barry Gibb showed the beauty of a love 50 years strong when he serenaded his wife Linda at a charity gala concert.

The former Bee Gees star performed several of his hit songs at the event, but none was more moving than his rendition of ‘Words’, which he sang directly to his wife.

Audience members captured the moment an emotional Linda – for whom the 1968 song was originally written – reached out from the foot of the stage for her husband as he sang, and he in turn reached out to grasp her hands.

Watch the sweet moment in the fan-captured video below:

Barry Gibb - Boca Raton - Various Clips

While finishing the song, it looked as if Barry got tearful hearing how the audience were all singing along to his track’s moving final chorus.

But after feigning an emotional goodbye, the singer returned for a triumphant disco-themed encore featuring the Bee Gees’ upbeat hit, ‘Stayin’ Alive’.

Barry's performance at the charity event was a real Gibb family occasion, as Barry and Linda’s son Stephen performed backing vocals throughout his father’s set, and even sang a short solo during the evening’s performance of ‘To Love Somebody’.

The secret to Barry Gibb & Linda Gray's 54-year marriage

Barry took to the stage in front of a large crowd of fans at the 30th annual Chris Evert charity gala, a black-tie event organised by former professional tennis player Chris Evert to raise money for Floridian causes in need.

Celebrating the Bee Gees star’s private performance at the gala, Chris said in a statement released ahead of the night: “I am thrilled beyond words that this iconic artist will be performing at our 30th anniversary celebration.”

Barry and Linda met in 1967 and the pair got married in September 1970.

Over the years they have welcomed five children into the world, and the pair are now grandparents to seven grandchildren.

Barry and Linda in 1970
Barry and Linda have been married for nearly 55 years! Picture: Getty

In September 2020, the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, and this year (2025) will mark their 55th as a married couple.

Barry’s private 2019 concert wasn’t the first time the ‘Night Fever’ singer serenaded his wife with the song he wrote for her.

Each time the Bee Gees singer has taken to the stage to perform ‘Words’, it’s been clear that he is thinking of Linda and his family.

40 years prior to Barry’s most recent performance with his wife, the singer also sang directly to Linda and his then-baby son Stephen who were in the crowd during one of his band’s Spirits Having Flown Tour dates.

More from the Bee Gees

See more More from the Bee Gees

The Bee Gees best songs ever

The 20 greatest Bee Gees songs of all time, ranked

Bee Gees

The Bee Gees photographed smiling with their wives.

Who were the Bee Gees' wives? Barry, Maurice and Robin’s relationships explained

Bee Gees

The real reason Robin Gibb wrote a song for Sesame Street’s Bee Gees spoof album

The real reason Robin Gibb wrote a song for Sesame Street’s Bee Gees spoof album

Bee Gees

Night Fever vinyl covers and the Bee Gees in the music video for Night Fever

Night Fever by the Bee Gees: Lyrics, meaning, film story and more facts

Bee Gees

Bee Gees

Bee Gees movie: Release date, plot and who will play Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb

Bee Gees

When the Bee Gees’ Maurice and Robin Gibb went head-to-head on The Dating Game – watch

When the Bee Gees’ Maurice and Robin Gibb went head-to-head on The Dating Game – watch

Bee Gees

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kool & The Gang Manchester concert: Get tickets for the one-night show here

Kool & The Gang Manchester concert: How to get tickets for the one-night show

Music

Elton John admits he ‘broke down’ considering his mortality on new album

Elton John admits he ‘broke down’ considering his mortality on new album

Elton John

Elton John reveals new album Who Believes In Angels? with Brandi Carlile – all the details

Elton John reveals new album Who Believes In Angels? with Brandi Carlile – all the details

Elton John

Linda Nolan with Coleen Nolan

Coleen Nolan tearfully remembers sister Linda Nolan during Loose Women return

Music

Dolly Parton and Sabrina Carpenter smiling

Dolly Parton to join Sabrina Carpenter for Short n’ Sweet deluxe album duet – all details

Dolly Parton

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper