When Brian Wilson sang with his daughters and left the audience mesmerised

When Brian Wilson sang with his daughters and left the audience mesmerised.

By Sian Hamer

Wilson's daughters, Carnie and Wendy, are part of the pop group Wilson Phillips.

Released in 1963, 'In My Room' was penned by Brian Wilson and songwriter Gary Usher for the Beach Boys' Surfer Girl.

Written in just one hour at Gary's house, the song would go on to become a beloved hit of the band to its fans.

At the time, Brian couldn't have known that five decades on, he would be joined on stage by two of his daughters for a rendition of the track.

Carnie and Wendy Wilson were no strangers to a stage at that point: the singers make up two-thirds of the pop group Wilson Phillips, completed by Chynna Phillips, the daughter of John and Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & The Papas.

So when they stood beside their dad, who was sitting at the piano playing, their vocals complemented those of the Beach Boys' co-founder as beautifully as you'd expect.

The performance took place at Kresge Auditorium in Massachusetts in the United States on July 23, 2013.

Brian was performing with Beach Boys members Al Jardine and David Marks at that year's Interlochen Summer Arts Festival.

He was then joined by Wilson Phillips for a rare performance with his two eldest daughters.

The song, an ode to the sanctuary that a bedroom can be for a person, was inspired by the freedom Wilson felt in his own.

"I thought of it as my kingdom," Brian said. "And I wrote that song, very definitely, that you're not afraid when you're in your room. It's absolutely true."

Reminiscing about writing the song in 1990, Wilson recounted how he sang 'Ivory Tower' to his brothers Dennis and Carl when they all slept in the same room.

Brian Wilson Performs With Wilson Phillips. Picture: Getty

"A couple of weeks later, I proceeded to teach them both how to sing the harmony parts to it.

"It took them a little while, but they finally learned it. We then sang this song night after night. It brought peace to us."

He continued: "When we recorded 'In My Room'. there was just Dennis, Carl and me on the first verse ... and we sounded just like we did in our bedroom all those nights.

"This story has more meaning than ever since Dennis' death."

Brian Wilson and Dennis Wilson at Rock Awards. Picture: Getty

Songwriter Gary Usher has also spoken about the writing process for the song.

"The song was written in an hour... Brian's melody all the way," Gary said.

"The sensitivity... the concept meant a lot to him. When we finished, it was late, after our midnight curfew."

Usher continued: "Anyway, we got Audree [the Wilson brothers' mother], who was putting her hair up before bed, and we played it for her. She said, 'That's the most beautiful song you've ever written'."