Brian Wilson death: The Beach Boys, Elton John and more share heartbreak as world mourns 'genius' songwriter

Music legends including Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr and Nancy Sinatra have all paid emotional tributes to the ‘Good Vibrations’ singer.

The Beach Boys have paid tribute to their founder Brian Wilson’s “unparalleled talent and unique spirit” following his death, aged 82.

Brian’s passing was announced by his family on Wednesday, June 11.

Now, the ‘God Only Knows’ star’s surviving bandmates Mike Love and Al Jardine have joined other musical greats in the past 24 hours to share a tribute to the late-music icon.

“The world mourns a genius today, and we grieve for the loss of our cousin, our friend, and our partner in a great musical adventure,” read The Beach Boys' official tribute, which was shared to the band’s official social media.

“Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys—he was the soul of our sound,” they continued. “The melodies he dreamed up and the emotions he poured into every note changed the course of music forever.”

Praising Brian’s “unparalleled talent and unique spirit,” the band’s tribute added that he soundtracked “lives around the globe” with his music and brought the world “the American dream of optimism, joy, and a sense of freedom” with his feel-good compositions.

“We are heartbroken by his passing,” the band continued: “We will continue to cherish the timeless music we made together and the joy he brought to millions over the decades. And while we will miss him deeply, his legacy will live on through his songs and in our memories.”

The group’s statement finished: “Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and his loved ones during this difficult time.”

The Beach Boys circa 1964 (L-R Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Brian Wilson)
The Beach Boys circa 1964 (L-R Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Brian Wilson). Picture: Alamy

The Beach Boys’ tribute joined others from across the music industry, as stars rushed to share their own memories of and tributes to Brian.

“Brian Wilson was always so kind to me from the day I met him,” Sir Elton John recalled. “He sang ‘Someone Saved My Life Tonight’ at a tribute concert in 2003, and it was an extraordinary moment for me. I played on his solo records, he sang on my album, The Union, and even performed for my AIDS Foundation.

“I grew to love him as a person, and for me, he was the biggest influence on my songwriting ever,” Elton continued. “He was a musical genius and revolutionary. He changed the goalposts when it came to writing songs and shaped music forever. A true giant.”

Bob Dylan wrote: “Heard the sad news about Brian today and thought about all the years I’ve been listening to him and admiring his genius. Rest in peace dear Brian.”

The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood paid tribute to Brian by reflecting: “Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week ~ my world is in mourning. So sad x.”

Keith Richards paid tribute by sharing an extract from his memoir where he recalled the influence The Beach Boys’ music had on the band – from initial amusement to eventual appreciation.

Nancy Sinatra remembered Brian by celebrating how “his cherished music will live forever,” while Ringo Starr wrote: “God bless Brian Wilson. Peace and love to all his family.”

In their announcement of Brian’s death on Wednesday, June 11, Brian’s children wrote: “We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.”

