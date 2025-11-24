The Beach Boys announce Pet Sounds 60th anniversary concert: How to get tickets

24 November 2025, 16:02

The Beach Boys and a poster for their 2026 UK show at Live At Chelsea.
The Beach Boys have announced a new UK show for 2026. Picture: Press Release/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Mike Love fronted group are coming to the UK for an open-air show in 2026.

The Beach Boys are coming to the UK next summer to celebrate over half a century of music-making.

The band will perform at The Royal Hospital Chelsea next year in the return of the Live At Chelsea concert series.

Beloved for their hits like ‘God Only Knows’, ‘I Get Around’ and ‘Good Vibrations’, the American group are getting ready to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their landmark album Pet Sounds.

Pet Sounds was The Beach Boys’ 11th album, and was primarily composed by Brian Wilson, who died aged in June this year.

On June 14 2026, just over a year on from Brian’s passing, the group as it now tours (led by founding member Mike Love) will headline one of Live At Chelsea’s 2026 shows.

Set within the 17th-century grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea – designed by Sir Christopher Wren and home to the world-famous Chelsea Pensioners – Live At Chelsea transforms one of London’s beautiful landmarks into a world-class outdoor stage.

Known for its intimate atmosphere and extraordinary setting, Live At Chelsea “unites heritage and music under the summer sky.”

Previous performers include Sir Tom Jones, Simply Red, Toto, Ludovico Einaudi and James Blunt, and this year The Proclaimers will also be headlining a show like The Beach Boys.

The Beach Boys at a recent live show.
The Beach Boys at a recent live show. Picture: Press Release

Tickets for The Beach Boys at Live At Chelsea will go on sale here later this week, with a presale beginning at 10am on Wednesday November 26, and general sale opening at the same time on Friday (November 28).

VIP packages will be available from Seat Unique, offering premium seating and hospitality within the venue’s historic grounds.

A portion of proceeds from the concerts will go to supporting the ongoing care of the Chelsea Pensioners.

