Where are The Beach Boys now? Exits, deaths, reunions and more explained

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ and ‘California Girls’ band revolutionised rock music in the 1960s.

The Beach Boys are one of the mid-20th century’s greatest bands.

Since rising to fame in the 60s with hits such as their early single ‘Surfin’ USA’ and later tracks like ‘Good Vibrations’ and ‘God Only Knows’, the group still commands a huge respect in the music world for their influence on rock music.

Over the years, several musicians have joined and left the band’s original line-up, which consisted of Wilson brothers Brian, Dennis and Carl, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine.

Read on to discover more about each of The Beach Boys lives, from band beginnings to bust-ups, reunions and tragic deaths...

Brian Wilson (1942-2025)

Brian Wilson was the oldest of the Wilson brothers and was responsible for bringing together Carl, Dennis, his cousin Mike and friend Al to create The Beach Boys in 1961.

The musician, singer and songwriter is credited as the band’s “genius”, whose production and songwriting innovations changed the world of music forever.

But after leading the band in its first few years as their summer-loving sound skyrocketed the group to success, by the beginning of the 1970s Brian had drawn out of performing with the group as he suffered with mental health issues and drug addiction.

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson dies aged 82

In the 1980s, Brian became a patient of the controversial psychologist Eugene Landy, with whom he also formed a business and creative partnership.

This relationship would eventually end in a restraining order being filed against Landy in 1992, to keep him from continuing to try and control the vulnerable Brian any further.

The beloved musician would even return to play with The Beach Boys for their 50th anniversary world tour in 2012, and last performed publicly in 2022.

Brian Wilson - Good Vibrations (Live 8 2005)

Brian married twice, first to Marilyn Rovell from 1964 to 1979, with whom he had two children; and second to Melinda Ledbetter from 1995 to her death in 2024. Melinda and Brian adopted five children.

Brian passed away aged 82 in June 2025. His death was announced by his family, and tributes were paid to the pioneering musician from stars across the music industry.

Dennis Wilson (1944-1983)

Dennis Wilson was The Beach Boys brothers’ middle sibling, the band’s drummer, sometimes-vocalist and only ‘real’ surfer boy.

Original songs written by Dennis for The Beach Boys include ‘Forever’, ‘Cuddle Up’ and ‘Little Bird’.

After reportedly being forced into the group by the Wilson brothers’ mother Audree, Dennis was also reportedly forced out of the band in the 70s due to issues caused by his use of drugs and alcohol.

He had a tumultuous love life, which saw him date stars including Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie and get married five times between the years 1965 and 1983.

He also became involved with the cult leader and eventual convicted murderer Charles Manson in 1968, although he distanced himself from Manson and his followers in the 70s.

Dennis drowned aged 39 on December 28, after he went swimming in the ocean while drunk. His body was later buried at sea, as per his own wishes.

Carl Wilson (1946-1998)

Carl Wilson was the youngest of the Wilson brothers, born on December 21, 1946.

After learning to play the guitar as a young teen, Carl was still just a teen when The Beach Boys got some of their first big hits.

As well as playing the guitar, Carl sang vocals on songs including ‘God Only Knows’ and ‘Good Vibrations’, and went on to produce many of the band’s songs following Brian’s retreat from the band in the mid-60s.

In the 80s, Carl briefly left the band to pursue a solo career, but he was back as a member by 1983.

Like Brian, he was married twice: first to Annie Hinsche from 1966 to 1982; and then to Gina Martin from 1987 to his death in 1998.

Carl died from complications caused by lung cancer on February 6, 1998. He was 51.

Al Jardine (1942-)

A school friend of The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Al was responsible for helping inspire Brian to create the band, and was the first non-Wilson family member to be a part of the group.

Al was also the first of The Beach Boys’ original line-up to quit the band in 1962, but it was a short-lived split.

The bassist was back by 1963, and would continue to be a part of the band (despite later tensions) from then until today.

As a still surviving member of The Beach Boys, Al (with Mike and newer member Bruce Johnston) still performs at events under his old band’s name.

Al was joined by the remaining Beach Boys in paying tribute to Brian after his death in June 2025.

The Beach Boys’ statement read that the late musician was a “genius” who would be “deeply” missed.

The 82-year-old has been married twice, first to Lynda Sperry (who inspired ‘Lady Lynda’) from 1964 to 1983; and second to Mary Ann Helmandollar, to whom he has been wed since 1983. He has four children.

Mike Love (1941-)

The cousin of The Beach Boys brothers Brian, Dennis and Carl, Mike Love was the oldest of the group, having been born in March 1941.

Mike is the only Beach Boy to remain a member of the group from its inception until today, and was the band’s lead singer as well as keyboard player in the group.

Mike also co-wrote many of The Beach Boys’ hits with Brian, authorship credit which he successfully sued the group’s de facto leader for in the early 90s.

Still, despite tensions, Mike was present for the 2012 reunion which saw Brian rejoin the band for the group’s 50th anniversary world tour.

As mentioned, he still performs under The Beach Boys name with Al and newer member Bruce.

Mike’s love life has also been a turbulent one, which has seen him married five times. He has been married to his fifth wife Jacqueline Piesen since 1994.

Bruce Johnston (1942-)

Bruce Johnston joined The Beach Boys as a vocalist, keyboardist and bassist in 1965, after Brian suffered a mental breakdown and began to draw away from performing with the group.

Prior to The Beach Boys, Bruce worked with musicians including Sandy Nelson, the Gamblers and Phil Spector.

After many successful years as a member of The Beach Boys, Bruce embarked on a solo career away from the group in the 70s.

He released one solo album, Going Public, in 1977, but rejoined the band in 1978.

He married Harriet Johnston in 1976, and the pair share four sons.

Bruce announced he would be leaving The Beach Boys in March 2026.

"This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon. I am forever grateful to be a part of the Beach Boys' musical legacy," he said in a statement shared with Rolling Stone, while announcing plans to work on more solo music.

Mike Love also released a statement celebrating Bruce's six-decade-long commitment to the band, and stressing he would still be involved for the group's "special occasions".

David Marks (1948-)

David Marks was a short-lived member of The Beach Boys from 1962 to 1963.

He originally joined to replace Al Jardine when he left the group and left a vacancy for a guitarist.

David appears on the group’s early tracks like ‘Surfin’ Safari’ and ‘Surfer Girl’, and despite having only been a member of the band for a year, he rejoined in the late-90s to help them tour when Carl Wilson was unwell with cancer.

David also performed with the band on their 50th anniversary world tour.

In 2007, he released an autobiography called The Lost Beach Boy: The True Story of David Marks.

David has not performed with the band since 2016.

Ricky Fataar (1952-)

Ricky Fataar was born in South Africa in September 1952.

As a teenager, he played in a band called The Flames with his brothers Steve and Edries – and their band caught the attention of the Beach Boys member Al in 1969.

Ricky was invited to join the group along with another South African, Blondie Chaplin, and the pair worked on tracks like ‘Here She Comes’ and ‘So Tough’ with the remaining Beach Boys of the 70s.

Ricky left the group in 1974, and has not returned to play with the band since.

For the last 35 years, he has worked as Bonnie Raitt’s drummer. He has also produced records and scored film and television projects.

Blondie Chaplin (1951-)

South African singer and guitarist Terence William ‘Blondie’ Chaplin was another musician who the Beach Boys added to their line-up in the 70s after discovering him through his playing with The Flames.

Blondie played on The Beach Boys’ Carl and the Passions and Holland, before an on-tour altercation with Mike Love’s brother Stephen led to him choosing to leave the band.

He went on to work with groups including the Rolling Stones, as well as individually working with Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards too.

He reunited to work with Brian Wilson in 2015 on his album No Pier Pressure, but never reunited with The Beach Boys group.