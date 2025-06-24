John Travolta shares emotional duet with The Beatles’ Ringo Starr – watch here

Ringo Starr and John Travolta delighted fans with a joint performance recently. Picture: Instagram (John Travolta)

By Hannah Watkin

The Grease and Saturday Night Fever star joined Ringo for a show on his North American world tour.

John Travolta got a little starstruck last weekend after he got the chance to join Ringo Starr to sing The Beatles’ iconic ‘With a Little Help from My Friends’.

The Pulp Fiction actor joined Ringo on stage with his All Starr Band and Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander to play out the English musician’s Clearwater Florida show.

The concert, which took place on Saturday, June 21, was one of ten on Ringo’s current North American tour, which will end this Wednesday (June 25).

Posting a photo of himself smiling behind the scenes with the 84-year-old after the gig, John told his followers on Instagram: “Ringo Starr is part of the soundtrack of my life.

Watch John and Ringo's surprise performance in the fan-captured video below:

He continued emotionally: “It meant a lot to me to sing with him and his all star band tonight,” before adding: “Great song from The Beatles Sgt. Pepper’s album.”

Fans at Ringo’s Clearwater concert who got to see John’s video of the special performance online were all in love with the unexpected team-up of musical legends.

“I love this so much... looks like a blast,” one person commented on Instagram.

“What a thrill for you!!” another fan added. “Thank you for sharing it with us.”

“We need more singing and dancing from you, John!” a third person said.

Meanwhile others praised what they dubbed an iconic “dream team”.

While touring and performing to a live audience seems second nature to Ringo, it’s rare that John Travolta makes similar appearances, despite how well known he is for his singing as well as his acting career.

Saturday’s show therefore offered fans the rare treat of seeing John take to the stage to sing.

Last year, Ringo surprised audiences when he was a special guest at Paul McCartney’s final Got Back tour performance in London.

The pair performed two songs, ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)’ and ‘Helter Skelter’ to audiences gathered at the O2 on Thursday, December 19.