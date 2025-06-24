John Travolta shares emotional duet with The Beatles’ Ringo Starr – watch here

24 June 2025, 11:30

Ringo Starr and John Travolta
Ringo Starr and John Travolta delighted fans with a joint performance recently. Picture: Instagram (John Travolta)

By Hannah Watkin

The Grease and Saturday Night Fever star joined Ringo for a show on his North American world tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John Travolta got a little starstruck last weekend after he got the chance to join Ringo Starr to sing The Beatles’ iconic ‘With a Little Help from My Friends’.

The Pulp Fiction actor joined Ringo on stage with his All Starr Band and Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander to play out the English musician’s Clearwater Florida show.

The concert, which took place on Saturday, June 21, was one of ten on Ringo’s current North American tour, which will end this Wednesday (June 25).

Posting a photo of himself smiling behind the scenes with the 84-year-old after the gig, John told his followers on Instagram: “Ringo Starr is part of the soundtrack of my life.

Watch John and Ringo's surprise performance in the fan-captured video below:

Ringo Starr - Clearwater 6/21 - With A Little Help From My Friends (w/ John Travolta & Robin Zander)

He continued emotionally: “It meant a lot to me to sing with him and his all star band tonight,” before adding: “Great song from The Beatles Sgt. Pepper’s album.”

Fans at Ringo’s Clearwater concert who got to see John’s video of the special performance online were all in love with the unexpected team-up of musical legends.

“I love this so much... looks like a blast,” one person commented on Instagram.

“What a thrill for you!!” another fan added. “Thank you for sharing it with us.”

“We need more singing and dancing from you, John!” a third person said.

Meanwhile others praised what they dubbed an iconic “dream team”.

While touring and performing to a live audience seems second nature to Ringo, it’s rare that John Travolta makes similar appearances, despite how well known he is for his singing as well as his acting career.

John Travolta shares moment with his daughter as she releases first single

Saturday’s show therefore offered fans the rare treat of seeing John take to the stage to sing.

Last year, Ringo surprised audiences when he was a special guest at Paul McCartney’s final Got Back tour performance in London.

The pair performed two songs, ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)’ and ‘Helter Skelter’ to audiences gathered at the O2 on Thursday, December 19.

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr facts: Beatles drummer's age, wife, children, net worth and songs revealed

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney facts: Beatles singer's age, net worth, wife and children revealed

Paul McCartney

Three of The Beatles' sons team up for new song – listen here

Three of The Beatles’ sons team up for new song – listen here

The Beatles are each getting official biopics.

The Beatles biopics: Release date, cast, plot, director and soundtrack for the four official movies
Elton John and Ringo Starr

Why Ringo Starr once walked out of Elton John concert with Elton’s mum

Elton John

Lola Lennox with her mother Annie Lennox

Annie Lennox’s daughter Lola Lennox marries fiancé in ‘magical’ cliffside ceremony

Music

Sting in 2019

Sting facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name, net worth and more revealed

Sting

Sting and The Christians drummer Lionel Duke

Sting support act issue update after drummer suffers cardiac arrest on stage

Sting

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster

Inside 80-year-old Rod Stewart’s ‘magical’ wedding anniversary trip after illness

Rod Stewart

Bruce Springsteen Deliver Me from Nowhere biopic: release date, trailer and more revealed

Bruce Springsteen Deliver Me from Nowhere biopic: release date, trailer and more revealed

TV & Film

