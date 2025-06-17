Three of The Beatles’ sons team up for new song – listen here

By Hannah Watkin

A trio of Beatles offspring have collaborated on a new release.

Three of The Beatles’ sons have teamed up to work on a new song together.

Sean Ono Lennon, James McCartney and Zak Starkey – sons of John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr respectively – have joined forces to work on a project with Zak’s supergroup Mantra of the Cosmos.

The track, called ‘Rip-Off’, has yet to be fully released, but on Monday (June 16) Zak took to social media to share a lengthy sample of the song.

Zak’s accompanying video for ‘Rip-Off’ features photos of the three Beatles sons, Mantra of the Cosmos, and archive pictures of The Beatles.

The drummer captioned his post simply: “Vocals - Shaun Ryder, James McCartney, Sean Lennon.”

It's unknown when the full track will drop, but the band just released another song, 'Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)', in collaboration with Oasis' Noel Gallagher on Wednesday (June 11).

Mantra of the Cosmos’ latest track is not the first time this group of Beatles progeny have collaborated on music together.

Sean and James released a track together called ‘Primrose Hill’ in April 2024.

Celebrating its release, James told his fans via X: “With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling,” suggesting the two sons were already planning on working on more music together.

But whether or not their collaboration with Zak was what they were hinting at remains unclear.

Zak’s band Mantra of the Cosmos was formed in 2023 and is made up of the Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder and Bez, Oasis’ Andy Bell, and Zak, who previously worked with Oasis and The Who.

The drummer’s recent dismissal from The Who after almost 30 years of playing with the ‘Pinball Wizard’ band got a lot of attention, after the drummer was fired, reinstated and then fired again all within a month.

“I love The Who and would never had quit,” Zak said in a statement after he was fired for the second time.

The experienced musician disputed the idea that his other projects were taking him away from working with the band.

“I do have other projects and always have,” he said, but added: “None of this has ever interfered with The Who and was never a problem for them.”