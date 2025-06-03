Exclusive

Bee Gees son RJ Gibb remembers his uncle Andy Gibb: ‘I still miss him’

RJ Gibb was six years old when Andy passed away. Picture: Alamy/Smooth Radio

By Hannah Watkin

Robin-John Gibb, commonly known as RJ, has followed his father into a musical career.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robin Gibb’s son RJ Gibb has opened up about the fond memories he has of his uncle, Andy Gibb.

Speaking about his family’s legacy as well as his recent music with Smooth Radio’s Angie Greaves, the 42-year-old singer revealed that despite being only six years old when Andy died, he still has many fond memories of his uncle.

“I was very close to Andy,” RJ said, while revealing his younger self was somewhat aware his uncle was unwell when he was staying with Robin and his family.

Watch RJ and Angie's full chat here:

Robin-John Gibb shares Bee Gees memories and opens up about missing uncle Andy Gibb

Despite his struggles with depression and substance abuse, Andy entertained his nephew while they lived together.

“He used to sing ‘Bright Eyes’ to me,” RJ shared. He also told Angie about how the pair often used to watch Watership Down together.

“I was only six, but I still miss the guy,” RJ added, stressing the close bond he was able to form with his uncle before his death, aged just 30, in 1988.

RJ’s latest single 'Let It Be You' focuses on the theme of loss, be it more of the romantic kind.

RJ Gibb - Let It Be You

“I’ve experienced personal loss... not just love, but actually losing people that I love,” RJ said of his single.

“I wanted to frame it in a way that it also touched many people who’ve experienced that,” he added.

Best of the Bee Gees

RJ’s upcoming album will feature unreleased material from the music he made with his father, as well as more original material from him as a solo artist.

Asked by Angie if he has any favourite Bee Gees tracks, Robin Jr. named ‘First of May’, but he also said that he is fond of everything from slow Bee Gees ballads to the group's funkier songs.

And on the topic of Saturday Night Fever, he shared: “People who say disco was kind of a plastic time with gimmicks, I say look around you.

The Bee Gees performing in 1979. Picture: Getty

The Bee Gees - Saturday Night Fever - The legacy of the iconic soundtrack

“Look at House music, EDM, none of it would be what it is today [without disco].”

Growing up as one of Robin’s four children (his only child with his second wife Dwina Murphy), RJ was around to hear about the story behind many of his family's biggest songs.

Inspiring moments

One song he recalls learning about his father writing is the Barbra Streisand hit ‘Woman in Love’, which RJ explained was partly composed by Robin while having a bath.

“It’s just funny to walk into that same room and think ‘Women in Love’ was written right there!” he laughed.

Another song RJ remembers his father talking about writing was ‘I Started A Joke’, which Robin composed while on a flight.

Bee Gees - I Started A Joke (Live in Las Vegas, 1997 - One Night Only)

“In the drone of the engine he could hear [notes], and so he took the ticket and he started penning down some lyrics, and I still have the ticket,” he revealed.

Stories like this are what the singer is hoping will make it into Sir Ridley Scott’s upcoming Bee Gees biopic, on which he is working with his family to ensure its authenticity. RJ teased it’s hoped the biopic will begin filming later this year.

As well as working behind the scenes of the biopic and touring his solo show, RJ revealed he’s also currently writing a musical called Another Lonely Night in New York using his father’s music from his solo albums How Old Are You? and Secret Agent.