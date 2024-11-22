When the Bee Gees performed a stunning medley of Beatles classics

The Bee Gees and The Beatles
The Bee Gees paid an incredibly respectful tribute to the early songs of The Beatles just a few years after the split.

It's easy to think of the Bee Gees and The Beatles as being from two completely distinct eras.

While both were famed for their vocal harmonies, The Beatles' songs are most easily filed under "rock" and "pop" while the Bee Gees' biggest hits were disco bangers.

But like all who came after The Beatles, the Bee Gees were massively influenced by the Fab Four, and their earlier, pre-disco work absolutely shows that impact.

And in 1973, still a few years before they went full flares and glitterball, they paid tribute to The Beatles with an impeccably faithful medley of their songs on US TV.

Maurice, Barry and Robin Gibb rocked up to The Midnight Special on August 10 that year for the performance.

Beatles Medley - Bee Gees | The Midnight Special

It's pretty striking that all five songs that were part of the mashup came from the Fabs' early years, rather than their later, more experimental and psychedelic albums.

The Bee Gees start off with 'If I Fell' from 1964's A Hard Day's Night, segueing into George Harrison's 'I Need You' from the following year's Help!.

They then go back to 1964 for 'I'll Be Back', before playing 1963 songs 'This Boy' and 'She Loves You'.

The Bee Gees in Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band
The Bee Gees in Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Picture: Alamy

The Bee Gees' Beatles tribute on The Midnight Special was much better received than their later, more high-profile tribute to the band.

In 1978, when the Bee Gees were at the height of their disco stardom, they co-led the jukebox musical comedy Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band with fellow musician Peter Frampton.

Despite the obvious appeal of the lead stars and the songs, the movie was only a minor commercial success rather than a proper hit, and it was absolutely panned by fans and critics alike.

