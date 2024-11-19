Bee Gees drummer Colin Petersen has died at the age of 78

Colin Petersen in 1968. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Colin Petersen played on the first five Bee Gees albums.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Colin Petersen, the drummer who was an equal partner in the early Bee Gees, has died at the age of 78.

Petersen passed away in his sleep at home in the early hours of Monday morning (November 18).

"I've known Colin for 34 years and was thrilled when he agreed to bring his career full circle by joining the Best Of The Bee Gees," his manager Greg Shaw told PA in a statement.

"His endearing nature and unabashed storytelling added unique perspectives to the shows and he was loved on and off stage.

"It was an honour to have called him my friend."

Bee Gees Massachusetts 1967

Born in Australia, before he was a musician Colin was a successful child actor.

Among his roles was the title character in 1956 movie Smiley, a part that gave him his nickname.

Colin went to the same school as the Gibb brothers, but despite being in the same class as Barry, wasn't actually close to him, Robin or Maurice during his time there.

The Bee Gees in London in 1967. Picture: Getty Images

Nevertheless, as they formed their band he sat in on some of their early sessions – as did other drummers.

Petersen travelled to the UK and was later followed by the Bee Gees, and it was there that he became an official member of the band.

He was the listed drummer and played on their first four albums Bee Gees' 1st, Horizontal, Idea and Odessa.

Colin Petersen promoting the movie Smiley in London in 1956. Picture: Getty Images

Colin also played on much of their fifth album Cucumber Castle, though he was fired from the group during its making

After the Bee Gees, he played in the band Humpy Bong and also launched a solo career, before turning to the visual arts and becoming a painter.

Colin is survived by two sons, Jaime and Ben.