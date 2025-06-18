Jonas Brothers reveal unexpected Bee Gees sample in new single ‘No Time To Talk’

18 June 2025, 17:27

The Jonas Brothers have sampled from a hit Bee Gees song in their latest single.
The Jonas Brothers have sampled from a hit Bee Gees song in their latest single. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The sibling trio have taken some inspiration from another musical band of brothers for their latest single.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Jonas Brothers have revealed their next single will sample from the Bee Gees’ iconic song, ‘Stayin’ Alive’.

In a social media post made on Monday, June 16, the popular pop-rock boy band teased their new song ‘No Time To Talk’ by sharing a short snippet of the song’s chorus, which uses the melody and some of the lyrics of the 1977 Bee Gees song.

And while the musical collaboration at first appears to have come out of the blue, on closer thought it perhaps should be no surprise that this group of famous brothers has chosen to be inspired by another.

Not only are the Bee Gees one of the most influential bands in music history, they are also popular due to the special bond they shared as brothers.

Making music as a family is something the Jonas Brothers can relate to, while most acts who are inspired by the Bee Gees cannot.

And this perhaps influenced their decision to use a sample from the group, in addition to ‘Stayin’ Alive’s’ incredible popularity and catchy melody.

The Jonas Brothers performing on New Year's Eve 2024.
The Jonas Brothers performing on New Year's Eve 2024. Picture: Alamy

The Jonas Brothers formed in 2005 when brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas were signed to Disney-owned label Hollywood Records.

They later rose to popularity through making regular appearances in Disney Channel shows and films.

The group went their separate ways in the mid 2010s, but reunited in 2019 and since then have released two new albums: Happiness Begins in 2019, and The Album in 2023.

While discussing their sixth album, Kevin Jonas told Variety that the Bee Gees were "a huge influence" on the group when "growing up and listening to them with [their] father."

The Bee Gees - The brothers’ distinctive singing style

In August 2025, their seventh studio album, Greetings from Your Hometown will be released, and evidently it will feature more references to the hugely popular past band.

‘No Time To Talk’ will be the album’s second single, and will be out in full on Friday, June 20. The album's first single, ‘Love Me to Heaven’, came out on March 21.

2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the Jonas Brothers, and the group will be touring North America to celebrate later this year.

