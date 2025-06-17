The Bee Gees’ Maurice Gibb’s tear-jerking cover of late brother Andy's song

Bee Gees star Maurice Gibb was caught singing his late brother's song behind the scenes. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Bee Gees star was rehearsing for the brothers’ famous One Night Only show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maurice Gibb gave a moving solo rendition of one of his late brother Andy Gibb’s songs while rehearsing for the Bee Gees’ One Night Only concert in 1997.

While the band were doing sound checks for their famous Las Vegas show, Maurice couldn’t help but sing along with the backing track of ‘(Our Love) Don’t Throw It All Away’ – despite the fact the band weren’t rehearsing their singing at the time.

The moving behind-the-scenes moment was caught on camera by someone present at the MGM Grand during rehearsals and has since been found and uploaded online by fans.

Watch Maurice sing along to ‘Don’t Throw It All Away’ below:

RARE- MAURICE GIBB singing during rehearsal Andy's song Don't throw it all away (our love)

While Maurice’s solo cover of his brother’s song was soon disturbed by the continuation of the band’s soundcheck, the moment offers a sweet insight into how much the then-47-year-old singer loved his brother’s song.

At the band’s famous Las Vegas show, Maurice was joined by Barry and Robin Gibb in performing the family group's tribute to Andy Gibb.

During the Bee Gees’ One Night Only set, the musical trio harmonised with Andy’s own ‘(Our Love) Don’t Throw It All Away’ vocals while footage of Andy played in the background on several screens.

Videos of this tribute also exist thanks to the band’s official film recording of the concert.

Bee Gees - Our Love (Don't Throw It All Away) (Live in Las Vegas, 1997 - One Night Only)

The concert’s audio was also recorded for a live album which was released by the band in 1998.

But the above behind-the-scenes recording of Maurice rehearsing ahead of the show offers a far rarer insight into the brothers’ tribute to their lost sibling.

Andy was the youngest of the Gibb family, the sibling of oldest brother Barry and twins Robin and Maurice Gibb, plus their similarly musical (but mostly out of the spotlight) older sister Lesley Gibb.

The singer was also the most troubled of his siblings, however, and died from complications related to drug abuse in 1988, aged just 30.

Robin-John Gibb shares Bee Gees memories and opens up about missing uncle Andy Gibb

Andy’s death hit the Gibb family hard. Speaking with The Mirror in 2009, Barry and Robin Gibb revealed how the family had tried to help their brother get help.

“We knew that Andy was in bad shape – he had some bad substance habits,” Barry admitted. “But we never thought we would lose him.”

Andy released ‘(Our Love) Don’t Throw It All Away’ in 1978. It was the third single from his second album Shadow Dancing.

The song was originally recorded by the Bee Gees in 1977, but this version was not released until after Andy’s version had made the track famous.