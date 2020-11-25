Maurice Gibb facts: Bee Gees singer's wife, children, death, net worth and more revealed

Maurice Gibb was one third of one of the greatest and most successful pop bands ever, the Bee Gees, alongside his brothers Barry and Robin Gibb, singing such hits as 'How Deep Is Your Love', 'Tragedy' and 'Night Fever'.

From his decades of success as a writer for artists such as Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton, to his years of performing and producing hit records with brothers Barry and Robin in the Bee Gees, Maurice Gibb was a true icon of pop music.

But who was his wife and where was he born? Here's all the important facts about the legendary artist.

Maurice Gibb death: When did Maurice Gibb pass away? Maurice Gibb died suddenly aged just 53, at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida, on January 12, 2003. His cause of death was due to complications of a twisted intestine, which placed him into cardiac arrest. He was with his wife, children and brothers when he died. A private funeral was attended by around 200 family and friends, including Michael Jackson, Harry Wayne Casey and ex-wife Lulu. Barry and Robin Gibb said at the time: "The fact that they had to operate on Maurice during the shock of cardiac arrest is questionable. "None of the sequence of events have yet made sense to us." Robin Gibb later spoke to Mojo about Maurice's death: "We were kids together, and teenagers. We spent the whole of our lives with each other because of our music. I can't accept that he's dead. I just imagine he's alive somewhere else."

Who was Maurice Gibb's wife and did he have children? Maurice Gibb and singer Lulu began dating on and off in the 1960s. The couple met on Top of the Pops in 1968, and then later at the Saville Theatre in London. They eventually married in February 1969, but divorced in 1973. Their busy careers and his heavy drinking at the time forced them apart. However, Lulu and Maurice remained on good terms, and she has since spoken fondly of their relationship. See more: Bee Gees first TV gig: Teenage Barry Gibb and 10 year olds Robin and Maurice sing in 1960 Maurice married his second wife, Yvonne Spenceley Gibb, in October 1975. They had two children: Adam (born 1976) and Samantha (born 1980). Their marriage lasted until his death in 2003. His alcohol problems came to a head in 1991, when he pulled a gun on his wife and children after a month-long binge. They left him and immediately went to brother Barry's house, refusing to return until he had got sober once and for all. Maurice went to rehab, and eventually returned to his family when he recovered. He and Yvonne renewed their wedding vows in 1992, with the ceremony attended by their families and many of the friends Maurice made while at rehab. He would stay sober until his death.

What was Maurice Gibb's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Maurice Gibb had a net worth of around $90 million.