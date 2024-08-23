Sabrina Carpenter says she listens to the Bee Gees "every day”

23 August 2024, 13:07

"Right now, I listen to Bee Gees every day," Sabrina Carpenter said in a recent interview with Apple Music.
"Right now, I listen to Bee Gees every day," Sabrina Carpenter said in a recent interview with Apple Music. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

She's very much the pop princess of the moment.

Sabrina Carpenter has taken the pop world by storm in 2024, with viral singles such as 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please' catapulting her to global stardom.

The former Disney Channel singer hasn't been an immediate overnight success, having released five studio albums already - despite only being 25 years old.

So she's earned her time in the spotlight, and has certainly been making the most of it.

But her career trajectory mirrors a certain trio of brothers from the British Isles who worked hard to get their mainstream moment.

The Bee Gees had grafted for many years before becoming the world's biggest band with their soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever ushering in the advent of disco to the world stage.

Due to their enormous fame and the subsequent demise of disco, the Bee Gees are often overlooked as a pop music great.

Not by Sabrina Carpenter however - during a recent interview with Apple Music, she said she listens to "the Bee Gees every day".

Sabrina Carpenter is one of the world's biggest pop stars right now. (Photo by Steve Jennings/FilmMagic)
Few pop stars have given the Bee Gees their credit when it comes to the influence their music has had on chart music.

Certainly in the US, where they struggled to replicate the success they had during the seventies in subsequent decades when the music industry wouldn't touch them.

It seems like this generation's pop stars, in the case of Sabrina Carpenter, aren't as afraid to vouch for the Bee Gees.

Carpenter was asked by the host "what you love to listen to? Can we share a few things?"

Immediately, without hesitation, she responded: "Right now, I listen to Bee Gees every day. The Bee Gees are my safe place right now."

The Bee Gees with their younger brother Andy who was a teen idol in his own right. (Photo by Michael Brennan/Getty Images)
By the sounds of it, Sabrina's mum was a major fan of the Gibb brothers, and it's rubbed off on her.

"And my mom was talking a lot about them yesterday, because I was like, 'Well, I don't think any of them were all that attractive, but their voices were so stunning'," she continued.

"She was like, 'No, no, no. When they were young, they had a little something going on'."

Host Zane Lowe followed up saying: "Well, and sadly, Andy, who passed away young. He was the heart-throb, yeah."

"She brought up Andy," Sabrina replied. "She said Andy was her crush. She said Andy was her literally celebrity crush."

Who knows, with the current cream of pop music in Sabrina Carpenter confessing their affection for the Bee Gees, they may very well be on the right end of a resurgence with a new generation. Let's wait and see.

