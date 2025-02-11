Who were the Bee Gees' wives? Barry, Maurice and Robin’s relationships explained

The Bee Gees had many love stories away from their songs. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

From 55-year-long love stories to short-lived celebrity pairings, here’s everything you need to know about the Gibb brothers’ dating histories.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bee Gees brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb wrote many hugely popular love songs over the years, as well as their other disco hits.

But how popular were they with the ladies?

Well, after a little experimentation on a celebrity dating show in their late-teens, all three of the brothers successfully found wives.

The Bee Gees all loved somebody, but there was some heartbreak along the way... Picture: Getty

Not every relationship was built to last, however.

Read on to discover more about the Bee Gees’ complicated love lives...

Who is Barry Gibb’s wife?

Barry Gibb has been married to Linda Gray since September 1970.

The 'Stayin' Alive' singer met the former Miss Edinburgh winner on the set of Top of the Pops in 1967, where she was hosting the show for one week only.

Barry and Linda have been together since 1967. Picture: Getty

Barry told The Sun in 2021 that he caught Linda’s eye from across the studio, and the two went on to pursue each other that evening – even having “a bit of a cuddle” in Doctor Who’s TARDIS which was in another part of the studios!

Speaking on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2017, Barry added: “When we first saw each other I thought it was love at first sight. I thought then: ‘That is the woman I am going to spend the rest of my life with.’”

The Bee Gees song ‘Words’ was written by Barry as a love song for Linda, and the singer has often sung the track directly to his wife while performing around the world.

The secret to Barry Gibb & Linda Gray's 54-year marriage

‘It's only words and words are all I have / To take your heart away,’ the song’s lyrics say. ‘I will give you all my life / I'm here if you should call to me,’ Barry also sings on the track.

Prior to getting married to Linda, Barry was briefly married to another woman, Maureen Bates.

After tying the knot with Maureen in 1966 when they were both just 19 years old, the pair only lived together for a short time, and finalised their divorce in 1970.

Do Barry and Linda Gibb have children?

Yes, Barry and Linda Gibb share five children.

Barry and Linda welcomed their first child, Stephen, on December 1, 1973. Stephen followed his father into a musical career, and is now an accomplished hard rock and metal guitar player as well as an occasional band member for his dad’s solo shows.

Barry with Ashley, Alexandra, Linda and Michael in 2018. Picture: Getty

The happy couple’s second child, Ashley, was born on September 8, 1977. Ashely has also pursued a career in music. He has sometimes also worked on songs with his father.

The pair’s third son Travis was born on January 10, 1981. He works as a Miami-based real estate agent.

Actor Michael Gibb was born to Barry and Linda on December 1, 1984 – 11 years to the day following his older brother Stephen’s birth.

Barry Gibb praises his wife Linda in interview

Finally, the couple’s only daughter Alexandra was born on December 29, 1991. She has lived her life away from the spotlight, meaning not much is known about Alexandra’s career.

As well as having five children, Barry and Linda are also proud grandparents to seven grandchildren.

What was Maurice Gibb’s relationship history?

Maurice Gibb met his first wife, fellow singer Lulu, backstage at Top of the Pops when the pair were 19 and 20 respectively.

They married later that same year (1969), however, sadly the pair’s relationship was not to last.

Maurice and Lulu in 1971. Picture: Getty

The product of a whirlwind romance, Maurice and Lulu often fell out, and the pair’s relationship was also strained by the former’s battle with alcoholism.

“The drinking was a part of it but we shouldn’t have got ­married in the first place... we should have just had a romance,” Lulu considered during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

“I decided it had to end. He didn’t want it to end and it hurt him. I totally loved and adored him but... in love with him? I was ­probably in love with love.”

Lulu and Maurice divorced in 1974.

Less than a year later, the Bee Gees star married his second wife, Yvonne Spenceley, in October 1975.

The pair’s relationship was also put under pressure by Maurice’s drinking, tensions which came to a head in 1991 when the singer pulled a gun on his family and Yvonne immediately walked out.

Maurice and Yvonne in 1993. Picture: Getty

This incident alongside years of trouble led Maurice to finally attend rehab in 1991 to overcome his alcoholism.

After rehab proved a success, Yvonne and Maurice renewed their vows in 1992 and remained together until his death in 2003.

Did Maurice Gibb have any children?

Yes, Maurice and his second wife Yvonne had two children together: a son, Adam, who was born on February 23, 1976; and a daughter Samantha, who was born on July 2, 1980.

Inspired by her father and his brothers' amazing musical careers, Samantha is also a singer, known for tracks including ‘Mama Told Me’ and ‘Good Lovin’’ as well as covers of her father’s band’s songs.

What was Robin Gibb’s relationship history?

Like his brothers, Robin Gibb was also married twice.

Robin’s first marriage was to his manager’s secretary Molly Hullis. The pair tied the knot in 1968, shortly after surviving the fatal Hither Green rail crash.

Robin and Molly at their wedding in 1968. Picture: Getty

Sadly, the relationship didn’t last, and the pair divorced in 1980 after several years of living apart from each other.

In 1985, Robin married his second wife, author, artist and playwright Dwina Murphy. The pair remained in an open relationship until Robin’s death in 2012.

Did Robin Gibb have any children?

Yes, Robin Gibb had four children in total.

The Bee Gee welcomed a son, Spencer (b. 1972), and daughter, Melissa (b. 1974), with his first wife Molly Hullis.

Robin and Dwina in 1987. Picture: Getty

In 1983, he welcomed his third child, a son (Robin-John or RJ), with his second wife Dwina Murphy.

In 2008, Robin welcomed his fourth child, another daughter (Snow), with his housekeeper Claire Yang.

Despite Dwina and Robin being in an open relationship, it is believed that Claire’s pregnancy led to tensions between the married couple.