Billy Joel hits out at upcoming unauthorised biopic

Billy Joel's team have issued a statement on behalf of the 'Piano Man' singer. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The 77-year-old ‘Piano Man’ singer wants people to know he does not approve this potential future movie.

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Billy Joel wants fans to know that he does not approve a biopic about his life which is currently in pre-production.

The film – entitled Billy & Me – is set to be directed by Bohemian Rhapsody and Michael editor John Ottman, and is currently casting its leads, Variety reports.

However, a representative for the ‘Uptown Girl’ singer has told the publication that plans to go ahead with the project without Billy’s approval are “misguided”.

Billy Joel performing in February 2025. Picture: Getty

“Since 2021, the parties involved have been officially notified that they do not possess Billy Joel’s life rights and will not be able to secure the music rights required for this project,” the statement reads.

It continues: “Billy Joel has not authorized or supported this project in any capacity, and any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided.”

Billy & Me plans to tell its story of Billy Joel’s early musical life (prior to him finding huge fame with hits like 'Piano Man') through the eyes of his first manager, Irwin Mazur.

The film, written by screenwriter Adam Ripp, has secured the exclusive life rights to Irwin’s life story, as well as that of Billy Joel’s long-time friend and former drummer Jon Small.

Billy Joel surprises fans with Joe Jonas duet on 'Uptown Girl' at BST Hyde Park

Jon has also signed on to the project as a consultant, co-executive producer and second unit director.

Speaking about the project, he shared: “This is the most honest, heartfelt, and authentic portrayal of Billy’s early life and rise to becoming one of the greatest musical voices of our time.

“Billy & Me is grounded in truth, shaped with care, and built with the insight of people who genuinely know and love Billy...

“Too often, stories about artists get lost in exaggeration or mythmaking. Billy & Me reflects the real history with integrity and respect,” he added.

Billy Joel - Piano Man (Official HD Video)

John Ottman said: “I’m really proud of the development work Adam Ripp and I did to shape Billy & Me into both a deeply emotional and fun story.

“This is the formative years of Billy and his relationship with Irwin Mazur, the man who recognized Billy’s amazing talent even before Billy did himself.

“Sure, the long hair, cigarette smoke and authentic look of the period turns me on as a filmmaker, but what truly drew me to the material was the humanity at its core. It’s funny, heartbreaking, and ultimately very inspiring.”