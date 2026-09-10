Billy Joel has undergone brain surgery: "Don't worry about me – I'm not going anywhere"

Billy Joel in concert. Picture: Alamy

By Mayer Nissim

Billy Joel reveals details of his recent brain surgery.

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Billy Joel has revealed that he has had brain surgery.

Joel last year announced that he had been diagnosed with a brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) and was forced to postpone and then cancel a number of UK live shows.

He has now told fans that he has had brain surgery to help relieve his symptoms, after initially being unsure about undergoing the procedure.

Joel said that he was turned off the idea when he was told that surgeons would "drill a hole through your skull" and "stick a shunt inside your brain", telling his doctors: "Nah, I think I'll pass on that."

Speaking on SiriusXM's The Billy Joel Channel, he said that he was convinced to go ahead when he was told that his condition could get worse without it.

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"I read up on it and I realised it can help improve your balance and can help your memory," Joel said.

"You know, I don't want to lose my marbles. It's hard to tell what's age and what's a condition, so I agreed to do the shunt and I had a surgery, and they implanted a shunt in my brain."

He added: "It actually improved things. My memory got better, my balance got a little better, my ability to function was better.

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"I know people have heard, 'Oh, he's got a brain disorder,' and I'm okay. I just want people to know, don't worry about me. I'm not going anywhere. I'm here. I'm still here."

Despite stepping back from touring while he recovers, Billy Joel did make it on stage at the start of the year for a short performance.

He joined Floridian cover band The Turnstiles to play two of his songs, ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ and ‘Big Shot’, at the village amphitheater in Wellington where he owns a property.