Billy Joel: And So It Goes documentary: release date, how to watch and more

By Alfie Bennett

The icon’s documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, is set to open the 2025 Tribeca Festival in New York City.

Billy Joel's life and work will be celebrated in a new documentary.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes was announced by Warner Bros Discovery on March 26, 2025, and has been described as a documentary that will "intimately explore the life and work of Joel, whose music has endured across generations".

Here's everything we know about the upcoming film...

What do we know about Billy Joel: And So It Goes so far?

The two-part documentary is a HBO original, with a debut set for the opening night of the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre, June 4, 2025.

The two-parter features unreleased performances, interviews and personal footage of the singer.

CEO and co-founder of the festival, Jane Rosenthal, announced the programming of the opening night of the festival at the NAB Show’s Business of Entertainment event.

“On the opening night of the 2025 Festival, we are thrilled to honour Billy Joel — an artist who has embodied that very spirit.

"Paying tribute to the legendary performer who captured the essence of a ‘New York State of Mind’ is a perfect way to kick off this year’s celebration of creativity and inspiration."

Billy Joel: And So It Goes is directed by Emmy winners Susan Lacy (HBO’s Jane Fonda in Five Acts and Spielberg) and Jessica Levin (HBO’s The Janes and Jane Fonda in Five Acts).

Tribeca Festival described the documentary in a press release as: “An expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss, and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting.”

When will Billy Joel: And So It Goes be released?

There is currently no official release date for the documentary on HBO Max.

Billy Joel in 1978. Picture: Getty

However, it has been revealed that the documentary will be released sometime this summer, after its Tribeca Festival debut on June 4, 2025.

The film festival is running from June 4 to June 15.

How to watch Billy Joel: And So It Goes in the UK

Streaming platform HBO Max will launch in the UK in 2026.

In the meantime, NOW will be the best bet for UK viewers to watch Billy Joel: And So It Goes, as that's where most HBO Max shows are released for UK audiences.

What has Billy Joel said about the Billy Joel: And So It Goes?

Billy hasn’t said anything about Billy Joel: And So It Goes, however, he has promoted the announcement on his Instagram.

News of the forthcoming documentary was shared a few weeks after Joel announced that he would be postponing a number of his tour dates due to recent surgery, which needed recovery time.

On his Instagram, he said: “While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

Joel is set to return to the stage at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025.