Billy Joel health: What is normal pressure hydrocephalus? Singer’s latest updates and more

Billy Joel has been diagnosed with a rare brain disorder. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Billy Joel cancelled all his upcoming tour dates after announcing his brain disorder diagnosis.

Billy Joel announced he was “sincerely sorry” in May 2025 after a rare brain disorder diagnosis forced the ‘Piano Man’ singer to cancel all his upcoming performance plans.

Of course, fans rallied to support the 76-year-old music icon after his statement was released, expressing only sympathy with the singer over his normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) diagnosis.

But what is this rare condition, and what has the singer said about his treatment so far?

Billy Joel is having to put touring on hold due to his health. Picture: Getty

Here’s everything we know so far about Billy Joel’s health journey...

What has Billy Joel been diagnosed with?

On Friday, May 23, Billy Joel announced he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

The condition is a rare brain disorder, which according to the NHS website usually only affects people over the age of 60.

What is normal pressure hydrocephalus?

Hydrocephalus is a build-up of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain (via NHS.uk).

The excess fluid caused by the condition puts pressure on the brain, and this pressure can cause damage with time.

Common symptoms of NPH include memory loss, mobility issues and incontinence, all of which can lead to the condition being mistaken for Alzheimer’s disease.

However, unlike Alzheimer’s disease, NPH’s symptoms can be relieved with treatment.

What has Billy Joel said about his normal pressure hydrocephalus diagnosis?

In Billy’s statement from late May, 2025, the singer’s team revealed Billy’s NPH had “been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.”

The statement continued: “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.”

Billy Joel had been due to perform across the US and in a couple of locations in the UK next year. Picture: Alamy

The 76-year-old was quoted as saying he is “sincerely sorry to disappoint” fans after his condition forced him to cancel his remaining 2025 and 2026 tour dates.

After fans sent well wishes to the star over the weekend, Billy’s wife Alexis took to the singer’s Instagram to share her thanks “for the outpouring of love and support” their family had received since revealing his diagnosis.

“We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the centre of our world,” she penned.

She also added: “We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future.”

What is Billy Joel’s prognosis?

NPH is treatable and in some cases reversible, so it is believed Billy Joel will be able to make a full recovery following the treatment and rest he has over the next year.

Described as “committed to prioritising his health,” the ‘Piano Man’ singer’s statement did not suggest he would be retiring because of his NPH diagnosis.

Instead, it stated Billy “looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

Billy Joel’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel, who he shares with his ex-Christie Brinkley, told fans on her social media: “My Dad is the strongest and most resilient man I’ve ever known.

“He’s entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength,” she continued.

Christie also sent well-wishes to Billy, saying: "The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery."