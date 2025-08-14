Billy Joel closes beloved passion project due to brain disorder diagnosis

Billy Joel is set to shut his New York-based motorcycle store. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Piano Man’ singer revealed his Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus diagnosis in May this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billy Joel is set to close his beloved motorcycle shop after almost 15 years.

The ‘Uptown Girl’ artist launched the passion project, 20th Century Cycles, in Long Island, New York, in 2010.

The shop allowed Billy to maintain, restore and celebrate his extensive collection of 1930s to 1960s era bikes while exhibiting them to the public for free.

But 20th Century Cycles will now close in late September, with Billy planning to auction off his bikes at a later date.

Billy Joel is an avid motorcycle collector. Picture: Alamy

Spokesperson Claire Mercuri announced the news of Billy’s plans to close his much-loved store on Wednesday (August 13), revealing the singer made the decision to close his shop as a result of his recent brain disorder diagnosis (via The Independent).

In May 2025, the 76-year-old singer-songwriter revealed he had been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a rare condition that is caused by a build-up of too much fluid in the brain.

The disorder can cause memory loss, issues with sight, balance and mobility, and incontinence, but is treatable.

Billy’s diagnosis led the star to cancel all his planned tour dates in order to focus on receiving treatment.

In their statement in May, Billy’s team revealed the singer's NPH had “been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.”

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period,” the statement continued.

Billy has provided fans with some positive updates on his NPH journey since first announcing his diagnosis earlier this year.

In an interview with People magazine in July, he told fans: “I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I’m okay.”

Billy Joel is committed to getting back to performing if his health permits. Picture: Alamy

While he admitted he was still struggling with some of the symptoms of NPH, he added: “Don’t worry about me being deathly ill or anything.”

As Billy’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel shared in May, ever the “resilient” man, Billy remains “entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength.”

The singer’s goal is to return to performing as soon as possible.