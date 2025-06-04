Billy Joel tells fans ‘I’m not dying’ in frank health update

Billy Joel wants fans to know he's doing okay. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Piano Man’ singer had to cancel all his tour plans after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus in May.

Billy Joel would like fans to know “he’s doing fine” as he continues to deal with his recent normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) diagnosis.

The ‘Uptown Girl’ singer revealed his condition – a rare brain disorder that affects mobility and memory – in May, while also announcing he would have to cancel all his upcoming shows to focus on his treatment and recovery.

At the time, the 76-year-old didn’t personally comment on his health, instead just sending an apology to fans for his tour cancellations in the full statement which was sent out by his team.

But now, Billy’s friend Howard Stern has shared a message from the music icon regarding his health while speaking on his US radio station SiriusXM show, The Howard Stern Radio Show.

“I saw Billy Joel two weeks ago, we had dinner together,” he told listeners.

“He’s doing fine. He does have issues, but he said: ‘Yeah, you can tell people: I’m not dying,’” Stern continued.

“He wants people to know that. He just... he’s gotta deal with some medical stuff.”

Despite his condition, Stern revealed he and Billy had enjoyed a “delightful” time hanging out together with their wives.

Billy’s wife of almost ten years Alexis Roderick took to social media last month following Billy’s health reveal to thank fans for the support they had shown the star.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and support,” she penned on the star’s main social media accounts.

“We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received,” her statement continued.

“Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the centre of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future.”

While Billy’s health has forced him to take a step back from touring for now, the ‘Piano Man’ artist is expecting to make a successful recovery which will allow him to “once again take the stage” one day.

Billy’s grown-up daughter Alexa Ray Joel, who he shares with his ex Christie Brinkley, told friends and fans on her social media that her dad is: “the strongest and most resilient man I’ve ever known.

“He’s entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength,” she added.