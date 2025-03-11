Billy Joel postpones tour ‘due to medical condition’ – all details

11 March 2025, 15:40

Billy Joel has had to postpone several of his upcoming tour dates
Billy Joel has had to postpone several of his upcoming tour dates. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Uptown Girl’ singer is taking several months off performing “to recover from recent surgery”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Billy Joel is postponing several upcoming tour dates, including those planned for the UK, owing to a “medical condition”.

The singer’s tour update was announced today (March 11) along with info about when Billy Joel’s next four months of tour dates would be rescheduled to.

The 75-year-old was set to perform in Edinburgh and Liverpool this June, but both shows have now been postponed to June 2026 as the singer “recovers from recent surgery".

“Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition,” the ‘Piano Man’ artist’s statement began.

“The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors.

“Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025,” the statement finished.

Billy’s Edinburgh show planned for Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on June 7, 2025, will now take place on June 6, 2026; and his Liverpool Anfield Stadium show planned for June 21, 2025 will now take place on June 20, 2026 instead.

“All purchased tickets will automatically be valid for the rescheduled shows,” today’s statement made clear.

Billy Joel will return to performing in four months time.
Billy Joel will return to performing in four months time. Picture: Getty

It also added: “For those unable to attend, refunds will be available from the point of purchase.”

Billy himself shared: “While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

In addition to his upcoming UK dates, Billy has also had to postpone dates planned for Toronto, Detroit, Syracuse, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Salt Lake City, many of which he was due to perform along with fellow stars Sting and Stevie Nicks.

Rescheduled dates have been announced for all locations apart from Milwaukee, which is still “to be determined.”

What are Billy Joel’s rescheduled tour dates?

  • Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks, Detroit, Ford Field – November 15, 2025
  • Billy Joel, Toronto, Rogers Centre – March 14, 2026
  • Billy Joel & Sting, Syracuse, Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome – April 10, 2026
  • Billy Joel & Sting, Salt Lake City, Rice Eccles Stadium – May 22, 2026
  • Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium – June 6, 2026
  • Billy Joel, Liverpool, Anfield Stadium – June 20, 2026
  • Billy Joel & Sting, Charlotte, Charlotte Bank of America Stadium – July 3, 2026
  • Billy Joel & Sting, Milwaukee, American Family Field - TBD

