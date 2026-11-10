Billy Ocean 2027 UK tour: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Billy Ocean 2027 UK tour: Dates, venues and how to get tickets. Picture: Billy Ocean

By Sian Hamer

Billy Ocean is heading out on tour next year with Tony Hadley and Heather Small!

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Billy Ocean has announced a major UK tour for 2027, celebrating 50 years of his iconic hit 'Red Light Spells Danger'.

The legendary singer will hit the road in October and November 2027, bringing his biggest hits to arenas and concert venues nationwide.

The 50 Years of Red Light Spells Danger Tour will see Billy perform some of his best-loved songs, including 'Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run)', 'Love Really Hurts Without You' and 'When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Goin''.

He'll also be joined by some very special guests, with Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley appearing on selected dates and M People singer Heather Small joining him throughout the tour.

Here's everything you need to know about Billy Ocean's 2027 UK tour, including the full list of dates and venues, special guests and how to get tickets.

Billy Ocean 2027 tour – all the details. Picture: Billy Ocean

When is Billy Ocean touring the UK in 2027?

Billy Ocean will kick off his 2027 UK tour at Leeds' First Direct Bank Arena on Friday, October 15.

He'll then visit Glasgow, Brighton, Cardiff, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Manchester and Blackpool, before heading to London's The O2 on Wednesday, November 3.

The tour will conclude with a show at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on Friday, November 5.

The 10-date tour celebrates the 50th anniversary of 'Red Light Spells Danger', which was originally released in 1976 and became one of Billy's most recognisable hits.

What are the dates and venues for Billy Ocean's 2027 UK tour?

Billy Ocean will play 10 shows across the UK in October and November 2027.

The full list of dates and venues is as follows:

October 2027

Friday, October 15 – First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds*

Sunday, October 17 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Tuesday, October 19 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

Thursday, October 21 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Saturday, October 23 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham*

Wednesday, October 27 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

Saturday, October 30 – Co-op Live, Manchester*

November 2027

Monday, November 1 – Opera House, Blackpool

Wednesday, November 3 – The O2, London*

Friday, November 5 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle*

Tony Hadley will appear as a special guest at the dates marked with an asterisk. Heather Small will appear at all 10 shows.

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Who is supporting Billy Ocean on his 2027 tour?

Billy Ocean won't be taking to the stage alone, as two familiar names from British music will join him throughout the tour.

Heather Small, best known as the lead singer of M People, will appear as a special guest at every date.

Fans will also be able to see Tony Hadley, former frontman of Spandau Ballet, who will join Billy at five selected shows: Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester, London and Newcastle.

How to get tickets for Billy Ocean's 2027 UK tour

Tickets for Billy Ocean's 2027 UK tour will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, November 13, 2026.

They are available to purchase here.