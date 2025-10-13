Billy Ocean 2026 tour with Marti Pellow: Dates, venues, how to get tickets and more

Billy Ocean is heading out to tour the UK again. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Billy Ocean will be travelling across England and Wales on a new tour next summer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billy Ocean is ready to head out on another tour next summer.

The ‘Caribbean Queen’ singer clearly enjoyed performing across the UK this year, as today (October 13) it’s been announced he will be back on tour next year visiting a host of new venues in England and Wales.

For each of the 75-year-old's summer 2026 performances, he will be joined by special guest, Wet Wet Wet star turned solo artist Marti Pellow.

“The party doesn’t stop,” the singer’s official Instagram account shared while revealing the ‘When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going’ artist’s new dates.

Billy will begin his 2026 UK shows at Leigh Sports Village Stadium in May.

He will then play several outdoor shows in locations from Lincoln to Llangollen, and Southampton to Scarborough throughout May, June and July, before finishing the summer celebration at Colchester Castle’s Summer Series in August.

What are Billy Ocean’s summer 2026 UK tour dates?

May 29 – Leigh Sports Village Stadium

June 20 – TK Maxx presents Live at Lincoln Castle

June 21 – TK Maxx presents Southampton Summer Sessions

June 27 – TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavillion

June 28 – TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre

July 9 – TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle

July 10 – TK Maxx presents Live at the Piece Hall

August 20 – Colchester Castle Summer Series

Ahead of his 2026 dates in the UK, Billy is set to play several shows in the US next spring.

His latest new music release came in 2020 with One World, although he also recently rereleased his album Suddenly to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Billy Ocean performing in Marlow in May 2025. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Marti Pellow is set to release his 13th solo studio album, The Game, on October 31.

The ‘Tattoo My Heart’ singer is also about to head out his 30th anniversary Love Is All Around tour.

Tickets for Billy Ocean’s tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 17.

An artist pre-sale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 15.