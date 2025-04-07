Blondie drummer Clem Burke dies, aged 70

Blondie drummer Clem Burke has passed away aged 70. Picture: Dave J. Hogan/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The life-long band member is being remembered as "the heartbeat of Blondie."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Blondie drummer Clem Burke has died aged 70 after a "private battle with cancer."

The 'Tide is High' band member's death was revealed today (April 7) in a statement released by Blondie's official social media pages.

"It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer," it read.

Nigel Harrison, Frank Infante, Clem Burke, Debbie Harry, Chris Stein and Jimmy Destri in 1978. Picture: Getty

Blondie performs Sunday Girl on Top of the Pops

"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie," the band's statement continued, recalling how Clem's "talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched" as a musician, but also as an inspiring and "vibrant spirit" on and off stage also.

The tribute post, which was signed by "Debbie, Chris, and the entire Blondie family" concluded with the group sending their "deepest condolences to Clem's family, friends and fans around the world.

"His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched. As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke," it finished.

Clem Burke was born Clement Anthony Bozewski in New Jersey in November 1954.

Clem Burke in 1978. Picture: Getty

The American musician started drumming at a young age and had played at venues including New York's Carnegie Hall and club CBGB when he was still just a teenager.

He was recruited as a member of Blondie in 1975 by the band's co-founders Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, and remained a part of the group throughout the rest of his career.

Clem played the drums for all of the band's albums, from their self-titled debut in 1976 to their most recent release, 2017's Pollinator.

Clem Burke performed with Blondie throughout his life. Picture: Getty

But as referenced in the band's joint post on Monday, Clem also contributed to the musical output of many other famous artists including Eurythmics, Bob Dylan and The Ramones (as Elvis Ramone), in addition to his work with Blondie.

In 2006, Clem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside the rest of his Blondie bandmates.

Among them was bassist Gary Valentine, a friend of Clem's who the drummer helped recruit for the band in 1975 when the young group was struggling to remain together after the departure of their original bassist Fred Smith.

Since Clem's death was announced, tributes have been pouring in from across the music world for the late-drummer.

(2/2) beat of “Heart of Glass” to the reggae flow of “The Tide is High,” and his explosive rolls in “Dreaming” are percussion perfection. Burke also added his talents to recordings by Pete Townshend, Eurythmics, and Iggy Pop. pic.twitter.com/mjs2Mbm5Ub — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) April 7, 2025

Under Blondie's official post, Nile Rodgers penned: "RIP Rest in power brother Clem. My sincerest condolences go out to your fam and friends. It was an honor to play with you."

The Kinks' former guitarist and backing vocalist Dave Davies shared on his social media: "I feel saddened that Clem Burke was taken from us so soon. May he rest in peace. Spectacular drumming. We were friends."

The Charlatans' Tim Burgess wrote on X: "Oh man Clem Burke was the epitome of a super cool drummer – so influential and a lovely guy."

RIP Clem Burke, Blondie's dazzling powerhouse of a drummer (just listen to Dreaming). I've always loved this photo by Chris Stein, where Clem and Debbie seem to have stepped into the city from another time, another planet altogether. pic.twitter.com/C2apYFKDC2 — Nick Setchfield (@NickSetchfield) April 7, 2025