Bryan Adams is back with rocking new single Rock And Roll Hell/War Machine - listen

Bryan Adams is back, and has launched his own record label: Bad Records. Picture: Press Release

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 'Groover from Vancouver' is back.

Yes, that's the affectionate name for Canadian rocker Bryan Adams, who is rocking once again with the release of a new double A-side single.

The man with the spine-tingling growl behind epic rock anthems like 'Everything I Do (I Do It For You)', 'Run To You', and 'Summer of '69' also has made another major announcement.

After over forty years in the music industry, Bryan is starting his own record label called Bad Records.

Adams has celebrated the new era of his career by releasing two singles, ‘War Machine’ and ‘Rock And Roll Hell’.

You can listen to ‘Rock And Roll Hell’ alongside a music video which was filmed on top of London's Royal Albert Hall, where Bryan completed a residency earlier this year.

Bryan Adams - Rock And Roll Hell

Both singles in fact date way back to 1982, before Bryan Adams became the household name we've all grown to love.

They were both co-written by Adams, Jim Vallance, and KISS' bass player Gene Simmons, as the songs were intended to feature on the make-up-laden rocker's 1982 album, Creatures Of The Night.

The 'All For Love' singer shared a statement reflecting on how the songs came into being, long before he became a superstar who topped charts in over 40 countries, won a Grammy Award, and was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"To commemorate the first single on Bad Records, here are two songs I co-wrote when I was a 22-year-old struggling songwriter," he revealed.

"I got a call out of the blue from producer Michael James Jackson to see if I would like to write for KISS, which I was thrilled to do, and these are a couple of the songs that were the result, written with both Gene Simmons and Jim Vallance."

"While sitting with the band," he continued, "Gene played me this fantastic bass riff, which ended up being the backbone of ‘War Machine’."

"I was trying to think of a theme that could possibly match the riff and came up with the title. Seeing as the other song we’d written was about hell, War was the obvious theme to coincide with it."

"Here are two songs I co-wrote when I was a 22-year-old struggling songwriter," Bryan Adams said in a statement. Picture: Press Release

"‘Rock and Roll Hell’ was actually Jim’s song that had been released a few years earlier with Bachman Turner Overdrive, and I suggested, that we rewrite it for KISS," Bryan added.

"It’s incredible to think these themes are unfortunately still playing out for real in the world today, but I’m very grateful to the KISS guys for giving me the chance back then."

After working with the rock 'n' roll legends, Adams' own career accelerated at break-neck speed, especially after his 1983 album Cuts Like A Knife reached the top ten in the US, and his follow-up album Reckless fared just as well.

Now he's had some time to look back and form his own record label, what better time to rekindle his affections for songs from the past.

Hopefully there's more where ‘War Machine’ and ‘Rock And Roll Hell’ came from too. We'll have to wait and see.