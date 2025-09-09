Bryan Adams announces three new UK tour dates: How to get tickets and more

9 September 2025, 13:09

Bryan Adams is returning to the UK for three more shows this year.
Bryan Adams is returning to the UK for three more shows this year. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The Canadian star’s Roll with the Punches tour is not quite finished in Britain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bryan Adams has announced he will be back in the UK this December to perform three more Roll with the Punches tour shows.

After visiting the UK this May to perform ten shows and making a couple of appearances at some of our summer festivals, the ‘Summer of ‘69’ hitmaker will return to play more arena shows this winter.

These will take place in Hull, Cardiff and Brighton – all locations Bryan missed out on playing during his original twelve-date UK and Ireland tour.

The proud Canadian’s performances across the world this year have been to celebrate the release of his 16th studio album Roll with the Punches in August.

The album was his first release on his own record label, Bad Records.

Tickets for Bryan’s additional three UK tour dates will go on sale at 9am BST on Friday, September 12.

A presale will take place from 9am BST on Wednesday, September 10, with details available via Bryan’s mailing list, which you can sign up to on his website.

Bryan Adams - Roll With The Punches

But ahead of his final UK tour shows, the 65-year-old singer will be embarking on a huge North American tour first.

Beginning in Kamloops, Canada on September 11, the tour will last until November 26 – visiting 40 cities in the process, including Toronto, New York, Las Vegas and Nashville.

Following on from his new UK dates in December, Bryan will visit Poland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan.

Bryan Adams’ Roll with the Punches UK Tour additional dates are:

  • December 8 – Hull, Connexin Live
  • December 9 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
  • December 10 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

More from Bryan Adams

See more More from Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams' 15 best songs and videos

Bryan Adams' 15 best songs ever, ranked

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams facts: Singer's age, children, parents, photography and career revealed

Barbra Streisand enlisted Bryan Adams for her first big hit in over a decade.

When Bryan Adams teamed up with Barbra Streisand in 1996 for a gorgeous one-off duet

Barbra Streisand

Whitney Houston, Madonna and Eurythmics' Annie Lennox.

20 songs turning 40 in 2025

Song Lists

Bryan Adams is back, and has launched his own record label: Bad Records.

Bryan Adams is back with rocking new single Rock And Roll Hell/War Machine - listen

The greatest 1990s songs

The 100 greatest songs of the 1990s, ranked

Music

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

2025 has seen the loss of many stars...

Celebrity Deaths in 2025: Remembering those we’ve lost this year

Music

Celine Dion smiling in 2024 and on stage earlier in her career.

Céline Dion prepares for unexpected comeback after Eurovision disappointment

Celine Dion

Madonna and the Netflix logo.

Madonna Netflix series: Release date, cast, and former biopic rumours explained

Madonna

Sting is being sued by his former The Police bandmates.

Why Sting is being sued by his former The Police bandmates

Sting

Bruce Springsteen's new biopic will focus on his early 1980s life.

Bruce Springsteen Deliver Me from Nowhere biopic: release date, trailer and more revealed

TV & Film

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper