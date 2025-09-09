Bryan Adams announces three new UK tour dates: How to get tickets and more

Bryan Adams is returning to the UK for three more shows this year. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The Canadian star’s Roll with the Punches tour is not quite finished in Britain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bryan Adams has announced he will be back in the UK this December to perform three more Roll with the Punches tour shows.

After visiting the UK this May to perform ten shows and making a couple of appearances at some of our summer festivals, the ‘Summer of ‘69’ hitmaker will return to play more arena shows this winter.

These will take place in Hull, Cardiff and Brighton – all locations Bryan missed out on playing during his original twelve-date UK and Ireland tour.

The proud Canadian’s performances across the world this year have been to celebrate the release of his 16th studio album Roll with the Punches in August.

The album was his first release on his own record label, Bad Records.

Tickets for Bryan’s additional three UK tour dates will go on sale at 9am BST on Friday, September 12.

A presale will take place from 9am BST on Wednesday, September 10, with details available via Bryan’s mailing list, which you can sign up to on his website.

Bryan Adams - Roll With The Punches

But ahead of his final UK tour shows, the 65-year-old singer will be embarking on a huge North American tour first.

Beginning in Kamloops, Canada on September 11, the tour will last until November 26 – visiting 40 cities in the process, including Toronto, New York, Las Vegas and Nashville.

Following on from his new UK dates in December, Bryan will visit Poland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan.

Bryan Adams’ Roll with the Punches UK Tour additional dates are: