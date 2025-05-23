Carpenters songwriter Roger Nichols dies aged 84

The Carpenters composer Roger Nichols has died. Picture: Alamy/Paul Williams Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

Roger was responsible for composing songs including ‘Rainy Days and Mondays’ and ‘We’ve Only Just Begun’.

Carpenters songwriter Roger Nichols has died, at the age of 84.

The ‘I Won’t Last a Day Without You’ composer’s death was confirmed by his songwriting partner, lyricist Paul Williams, via social media.

Roger passed away “peacefully” at home on Saturday, May 17, Paul shared via an Instagram post.

The ‘Rainy Days and Mondays’ cowriter penned: “The first song Roger Nichols and I wrote was called ‘it’s hard to say goodbye.’… Sadly, we hit the nail on the head.”

We've Only Just Begun

“Roger was my writing partner and my music school… a collaborator for years and a friend for life,” Paul’s tribute continued.

“I was an out of work actor looking for a career in music when I was signed by A&M records publishing. They were looking for a lyricist for Roger Nichols. An industrial strength, lucky break that changed my life.”

Speaking about their collaborations, Paul said his lyrics “were born of the beauty in [Roger's] completed melodies.

“I wrote what I heard, note for note… word for word. The lyrics waiting in the emotion already in his music. He made it easy.”

Several of The Carpenters' best known songs were written by Roger and Paul. Picture: Alamy

Roger’s daughter Claire also paid tribute to her father on social media, writing: “My mom, Terri, and my sisters, Caroline and Caitlin, are all so proud of the man he was, and are in awe of the legacy he leaves.”

As well as penning Carpenters songs like ‘We’ve Only Just Begun’ with Paul, the songwriting duo’s compositions were also performed by Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross and The Monkees, to name but a few.

Roger was an accomplished performer as well as composer, who could play the violin, guitar and piano.