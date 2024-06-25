America's Got Talent: Siblings perform mind-blowing Celine Dion cover in honour of mum's dying wish

A group of five siblings and their niece from the Philippines, performing under the stage name L6, shared their emotional reason for travelling across the world to grace the America's Got Talent stage. Picture: NBC

Filipino Singers L6 gave a rendition of Celine Dion's 'All By Myself' to the awestruck AGT audience

America's Got Talent is in the midst of its early auditions, with acts all across the USA competing to win its one million dollar prize money.

Performances have seen judge Simon Cowell stunned by a nurse who sang 'the hardest song in the world' and a school janitor who won a coveted Golden Buzzer for his powerful rendition of Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin''.

Yet there is nothing quite like a family performance, and the latest breakout act aired on Saturday night (June 22) may be one of the most emotional yet.

A Filipino family of five siblings and their niece, performing under the stage name L6, shared their emotional reason for travelling across the world to grace the America's Got Talent stage.

Speaking before their audition, the group told Simon Cowell that it was their late mum's wish that they would perform on the show.

"Before she passed away, her dream for us was to perform on America's Got Talent. And this is it now!" An emotional member of the group told the judges.

The six singers then began to perform Celine Dion's 'All By Myself' accompanied by a backing track, before Simon Cowell shocked the audience by waving to the family and asking them to stop singing.

All of the member of L6 were visibly shaken, with some of them in tears, as Simon explained his decision.

"Everyone, I wanna say something," he said as the crowd continued to boo him.

"There are a lot of singing groups. I’m gonna do something, which I think is gonna help you. Lose the track…

"In my opinion, the track was terrible. And there aren’t that many great acapella groups, and I think you’ve got the potential to be a great acapella group."

The unusual move then saw L6 start their performance again, completely acapella, where they gave a jaw-dropping rendition of the famous 90s track.

As L6 ended their performance the tearful audience jumped to their feet for a rousing standing ovation and praise from the judges.

Following their performance Simon Cowell for full of praise for the performers.

“You could tell instantly, this is a great singing group," the head judge said.

"How you just took on everything without a track— you were more unique. It was more special. It was more memorable. And you just absolutely nailed that."

Fellow judge Heidi Klum added how brave they were to keep going after Simon Cowell had waved them to a stop.

"Everyone was so important in this song—how you melted together," Heidi Klum told them.

"After Simon raised his hand, some people probably would just run off. And you just took it as a champ. And yes, he was right. It sounded amazing."

Fans of America's Got Talent took to the comment section to praise Simon Cowell for his decision.

Early Release: Filipino Singers L6 Perform "All By Myself" by Celine Dion | Auditions | AGT 2024

"Simon was right, they sang much better without the backing track, they were exceptional," one enthused.

"Simon knows exactly what he is doing," another wrote. "As soon as he said "You've got the potential to BE a great a capella group", I felt something. I knew it was going to be the best advice."

L6 were then given four 'yes' votes from the judges, propelling them to the next round of the show.