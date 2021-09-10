Celine Dion released her first album back in 1981 when she was just 12 years old and has had an incredible career ever since.

Celine became a household name when she won the Eurovision Song Contest at 20 years old, representing Switzerland with her track 'Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi'.

In the 1990s, with the help of her manager and later husband, Rene Angelil, she achieved international fame, releasing several English albums. She remains one of the best-selling artists of all time with album sales of over 200 million copies worldwide.

To celebrate her amazing career, we've picked just 10 of her greatest hits - is your favourite here?

Tell Him (with Barbra Streisand) The ultimate diva-off. When Barbra Streisand was reluctant to perform 'I Finally Found Someone' at the 1997 Academy Awards, Celine agreed to step in. Streisand thanked her afterward and said that next time they should sing together. Rene Angelil called up David Foster and had him write a duet for the pair.

The Beauty and the Beast (with Peabo Bryson) At this stage of her career, Celine had only just begun to learn English, however, Rene Angelil put her forward for the duet and Alan Menken approved. Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, net worth, boyfriend and children revealed She sang it with American singer Peabo Bryson, and it was a top ten hit in the UK.

Falling Into You This song is a cover of a single by Argentine singer Marie-Claire D'Ubaldo, which was released in 1994. It was a top ten hit in the UK for Celine. She later said of the song: "It never became a big song for the stage; it is too sweet, too subtle to move a crowd. But it is, in my opinion, one of the thrillest songs on the album Falling into You." Thrillest?

All By Myself This song was originally released by American artist Eric Carmen in 1975, but was covered by Celine for her album Falling into You. QUIZ: How well do you know Celine Dion's song lyrics? It remains a favourite for all the brokenhearted eating varying amounts of ice cream ever since.

Immortality (with Bee Gees) Read more: 8 songs you didn't know were written by the Bee Gees This song was composed especially for Celine by the Bee Gees and it features the famous trio on backing vocals. It gave Celine and the Gibb brothers yet another top five single in the UK.

The Power of Love The original version of this song was a number one hit for Jennifer Rush in 1984, and was covered by many singers, but none as successfully as Celine Dion. Her take on it went to number one in the States.

My Heart Will Go On Taken from the soundtrack to Titanic, this is Celine's most successful hit so far, and it went to number one all around the world. It won numerous awards including the Oscar for Best Original Song and five Grammys including Song of the Year. Dion said retrospectively "'My Heart Will Go On' gave me the opportunity to be associated with a classic that will live forever".

Because You Loved Me This song was written by Diane Warren as the theme song to the film Up Close & Personal. It was nominated for three Grammys including Song of the Year, but sadly didn't win any of them. Read more: Michael Jackson watching Celine Dion perform 'Because You Loved Me' in 1996 is so powerful The song's lyrics revolve around the protagonist thanking a loyal loved one for protecting her throughout her life, and making her who she is today. Warren said that the song was a tribute to her father.

It's All Coming Back to Me Now This song was written by Jim Steinman and was inspired by Wuthering Heights. It was his attempt to write "the most passionate, romantic song" he could. Originally by Pandora's Box, Meat Loaf wanted to record it for years, and finally released his own version in 2006.