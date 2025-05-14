Céline Dion surprises Eurovision semi-final audiences – will she perform at the final?

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer is emotionally linked to the Eurovision Song Contest.

Céline Dion surprised fans and performers at the Eurovision Song Contest’s first semi-final yesterday (May 13) when she appeared by video to share a special message to the "Eurovision family".

Speaking via a pre-recorded clip, the Canadian star (who won Eurovision for 2025’s host country Switzerland back in 1988) said: “I’d love nothing more than to be with you in Basel right now.”

Rumours have swirled that Céline might be performing at Saturday's (May 17) final, but this statement seemed to rule out the possibility (unless she’s deliberately trying to misdirect!).

“Switzerland will forever hold a special place in my heart,” Celine continued in her speech, reflecting on when she performed as a relative unknown at 1988’s Dublin-based ESC.

“It’s the country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary."

Calling her time in the contest a “life-changing moment,” she added that she is still “so thankful for everyone who supported” her back then.

“Now, 37 years later – I know! – it’s so beautiful to see Switzerland winning and hosting this incredible event again,” she said.

Céline Dion - Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi - Switzerland 🇨🇭- Winner of Eurovision 1988

The multi-Grammy award-winning artist concluded: “To the people of Switzerland, thank you for your love, this night is yours, and I hope you feel as proud as I do.”

2024 marked Switzerland’s first Eurovision win since Céline’s in 1988.

Céline’s 1988 victory was the country’s second, its first happening at the first Eurovision Song Contest, which was held in its own city of Lugano in 1956.

Eurovision winner Celine Dion back in 1988. Picture: Alamy

Currently, 16 countries have qualified for 2025’s final, which will begin at 8pm BST on Saturday, May 17.

They are the big five: UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain; last year’s winner Switzerland; and the show’s first semi-final winners Albania, Estonia, Iceland, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Sweden and Ukraine.

Céline's possible Eurovision final performance was first hinted at when in March, Eurovision's Swiss organisers spoke of the 'All by Myself' star as "belonging" to Switzerland because of her ESC history.

The singer has been getting nostalgic on her own social media for her time representing Switzerland at the ESC, but nothing has been confirmed regarding whether or not she will appear at the final.