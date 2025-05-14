Céline Dion surprises Eurovision semi-final audiences – will she perform at the final?

14 May 2025, 10:37

Celine Dion and the Basel Eurovision Song Contest logo.
Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the Eurovision song contest semi-final on Tuesday. Picture: Instagram/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer is emotionally linked to the Eurovision Song Contest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Céline Dion surprised fans and performers at the Eurovision Song Contest’s first semi-final yesterday (May 13) when she appeared by video to share a special message to the "Eurovision family".

Speaking via a pre-recorded clip, the Canadian star (who won Eurovision for 2025’s host country Switzerland back in 1988) said: “I’d love nothing more than to be with you in Basel right now.”

Rumours have swirled that Céline might be performing at Saturday's (May 17) final, but this statement seemed to rule out the possibility (unless she’s deliberately trying to misdirect!).

“Switzerland will forever hold a special place in my heart,” Celine continued in her speech, reflecting on when she performed as a relative unknown at 1988’s Dublin-based ESC.

“It’s the country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary."

Calling her time in the contest a “life-changing moment,” she added that she is still “so thankful for everyone who supported” her back then.

“Now, 37 years later – I know! – it’s so beautiful to see Switzerland winning and hosting this incredible event again,” she said.

Céline Dion - Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi - Switzerland 🇨🇭- Winner of Eurovision 1988

The multi-Grammy award-winning artist concluded: “To the people of Switzerland, thank you for your love, this night is yours, and I hope you feel as proud as I do.”

2024 marked Switzerland’s first Eurovision win since Céline’s in 1988.

Céline’s 1988 victory was the country’s second, its first happening at the first Eurovision Song Contest, which was held in its own city of Lugano in 1956.

Eurovision winner Celine Dion back in 1988.
Eurovision winner Celine Dion back in 1988. Picture: Alamy

Remember Monday get Eurovision advice from Bucks Fizz!

Currently, 16 countries have qualified for 2025’s final, which will begin at 8pm BST on Saturday, May 17.

They are the big five: UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain; last year’s winner Switzerland; and the show’s first semi-final winners Albania, Estonia, Iceland, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Sweden and Ukraine.

Céline's possible Eurovision final performance was first hinted at when in March, Eurovision's Swiss organisers spoke of the 'All by Myself' star as "belonging" to Switzerland because of her ESC history.

The singer has been getting nostalgic on her own social media for her time representing Switzerland at the ESC, but nothing has been confirmed regarding whether or not she will appear at the final.

More from Celine Dion

See more More from Celine Dion

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Celine Dion's 10 best ever songs, ranked

Celine Dion - London

Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, family, husband, children and career explained

The Eurovision Song Contest has come to Switzerland this year.

Eurovision 2025: When is it? Who’s performing? All semi-final and final details revealed

Eurovision

Celine Dion singing in Paris and being interviewed at a golf event.

Céline Dion gives health update and surprises sports fans with impromptu concert – watch

Celine Dion and Rene Angelil, Celine Dion, and Celine with her three sons.

Celine Dion shares rare photo with her three sons in heartwarming tribute to late husband

Céline Dion was as inspired by fans as they were inspired by her in 2024.

Céline Dion shares emotional New Year’s message with fans: ‘Your love inspires me’

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Rod Stewart and Sting reportedly feuded in the 80s - but it all seems to have been lighthearted fun!

Inside Rod Stewart and Sting’s ‘juvenile’ prank war which led to police being called

Rod Stewart

The advice Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz gave to 2025 entry Remember Monday!

The advice Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz gave to UK entry Remember Monday for 2025

Eurovision

Morgan Wallen's new album will be released in May.

Morgan Wallen new album: I’m the Problem release date, songs, tour and more

Country

Sean Penn and Madonna were married in the mid to late 80s.

Sean Penn reacts to Madonna calling him the love of her life, 30 years on

Madonna

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Madonna

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper