Celine Dion's heartfelt Father's Day message to late husband René Angélil: 'Your love lives within us'

16 June 2025, 08:20

Celine Dion's heartfelt Father's Day message to late husband René Angélil: 'Your love lives within us'
Celine Dion's heartfelt Father's Day message to late husband René Angélil: 'Your love lives within us'. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Celine Dion and René Angélil were married for over 20 years.

Celine Dion remembered her late husband René Angélil on Father's Day with a touching tribute.

The 57-year-old singer, who recently received an emotional standing ovation at Coldplay's Las Vegas show, took to Instagram to share the sweet message.

The tribute was accompanied by a throwback photo of the couple with their three children; René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy.

Dion started her message: "Today, I’m thinking about all the dads who are raising their children with love, patience, and quiet strength, always being as present as possible. Thank you for everything you do."

Celine Dion penned a touching Father's Day tribute to her late husband, Rene Angelil
Celine Dion penned a touching Father's Day tribute to her late husband, Rene Angelil. Picture: Celine Dion / Instagram

The 'My Heart Will Go On' icon then remembered her late husband René, who died in 2016 of throat cancer.

"To my beloved René…you may no longer be by our side, but your love lives within us," Celine wrote.

"You taught our boys to be kind, to believe in who they are, and to take care of one another. That’s the greatest gift of all."

Dion also shared a photo of another "steady presence" in her life: her own father, Adhémar Dion.

"And to my own father, thank you for your love and steady presence throughout my life," Celine wrote.

"You gave me a standing ovation with every song, you were always my #1 fan. You are with me, always."

In 2022, Dion revealed her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome and subsequently retired from touring to focus on battling the rare neurological condition.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life,” the singer explained.

“Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to.”

