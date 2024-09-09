‘Fly’: The devastating song Celine Dion dedicated to her late niece Karine

9 September 2024, 11:40

Céline Dion was besotted with her niece Karine. But tragically she passed away aged sixteen after a battling an incurable disease.
Céline Dion was besotted with her niece Karine. But tragically she passed away aged sixteen after a battling an incurable disease. Picture: Céline Dion Facebook/Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She's experienced so much tragedy in her life.

Alongside her stellar career in music, Céline Dion's personal life has been one marked with grief and agony.

This was long before the 'My Heart Will Go On' legend was struck down with stiff person syndrome, which nearly derailed her ability to perform live entirely.

As we now know, she's bounced back, performing in what was a triumphant return at the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris atop the Eiffel Tower.

But before her husband René Angélil and brother died just two days apart from one another in 2016, there was another death in Céline's family which impacted her life irrevocably.

On February 28, 1977, Céline's older sister Liette gave birth to a beautiful girl named Karine, and the singer was thrilled to become an auntie at just nine years old.

But tragically, Liette's life ended shortly, and on May 2, 1993, she died in Céline's arms at the age of just sixteen.

So in honour of her late niece, Céline dedicated a beautiful song to Karine called 'Fly'.

Céline has been the celebrity patron of Cystic Fibrosis Canada for over 30 years. She became involved with the cause...

Posted by Céline Dion on Saturday, May 2, 2015

It was a cause for celebration for the entire Dion family when Karine was born, especially Céline who was besotted with children at the time.

Only two months after her birth, her mother Liette noticed Karine was sick. Later that day, she was diagnosed with the incurable genetic disorder cystic fibrosis.

A rare hereditary disease that attacks the respiratory and digestive systems, the lifespan of sufferers nowadays ranges between just 25 and 30 years old. Karine wasn't that lucky.

When Karine was fourteen, Céline's career in music had truly taken off. She played numerous benefit concerts to try to fund a cure - something she continued throughout her career.

Karine died in 1993, when Céline just was 25 years old and her career was hitting new heights. (Photo by Michel PONOMAREFF/PONOPRESSE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Karine died in 1993, when Céline just was 25 years old and her career was hitting new heights. (Photo by Michel PONOMAREFF/PONOPRESSE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Céline and Karine were inseparable. "Karine made me discover something marvellous, and indefinable," she later explained. "Something between love and hope."

As time went on, Karine's condition worsened, and just a month before she died was adamant she'd travel to Montreal to see Céline perform, mustering the strength to make it.

In the week leading to her death, Karine was confined to bed and barely able to swallow. After hearing about her state mid-tour, Céline cancelled her tour dates to return home. Karine died in her arms just days later.

"I had her in my arms.", Céline later recalled. "And I started to sing softly in her ear [the song] 'Les Oiseaux Du Bonheur' and out of nowhere her eyes closed."

"I recall looking to Maman and saying 'It’s happening'. One tear came down to Karine’s cheek... and then she went."

Céline is a strong believer in reincarnation, which helped her cope with the unimaginable loss.

Once Karine had passed, one of her songwriters Jean Jacques Goldman presented her with a song called 'Vole', which was in the French language.

Though it was difficult to sing, Céline recorded it for her 1995 album D'eux (aka The French Album). She later re-recorded the song in English as 'Fly', which appeared on her record-breaking album Falling Into You the following year.

Céline Dion - Fly (Official Audio)

"I wanted to sing it. This is something I wanted to say to her. This is something I wanted to give her". (Photo by Mark Baker/Sony Music Archive via Getty Images)
"I wanted to sing it. This is something I wanted to say to her. This is something I wanted to give her". (Photo by Mark Baker/Sony Music Archive via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

"It’s a hard song to sing," Céline said. "But when Jean Jacques Goldman wrote D’eux for me, he gave me that song and said: 'Don’t look at it, it’s a gift I give you'."

"I recorded the whole album - except that song - and after the end of this album, I looked at it. And of course, I cried a lot."

"I wanted to sing it. This is something I wanted to say to her. This is something I wanted to give her. That gift," she added.

"I started to sing the song many times, but I was crying too much. It was too hard for me. Then I changed my mind, came back to the studio and did it live with a piano. I’m glad I did."

"Today she breathes," Céline later said. "All she wanted was a normal life."

For Céline, Liette, and the rest of the Dion family, they can take solace in the fact that Karine has now been set free.

More from Celine Dion

See more More from Celine Dion

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Celine Dion's 10 best ever songs, ranked

Celine Dion - London

Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, family, husband, children and career explained

The greatest 1990s songs

The 100 greatest songs of the 1990s, ranked

Music

Celine Dion makes spellbinding return at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with 'Hymne A L'Amour' rendition

Celine Dion makes spellbinding return at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with 'Hymne A L'Amour' rendition
Céline Dion sang through the pain barrier during her Olympic opening ceremony performance.

When Celine Dion battled through pain with Olympics rendition of 'The Power Of The Dream'

Andrea Bocelli is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his music career with his famous friends.

Andrea Bocelli recruits Shania Twain, Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran and more for new classical 'Duets' album

Music

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Andrea Bocelli is revisiting his storied life and career with his new documentary, including the life-changing moment when he went completely blind.

Andrea Bocelli recalls the incident that left him blind: “That’s when darkness fell”

Music

In 2018, Joe Sumner joined his dad Sting on stage to sing one of The Police's most timeless tracks.

When Sting’s son Joe joined him for sensational duet of ‘Every Breath You Take’

Sting

Sting has released his first new song in three years as he's set to embark on the North American leg of his Sting 3.0 tour.

Sting releases first new song in years: 'I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)'

Sting

In 2003, Robert Palmer died suddenly at the age of just 54. So what happened?

Robert Palmer: Inside the ‘Addicted To Love’ singer’s tragic death

Music

Sade's new song will mark the first time we've heard anything from the Grammy and Brit Award winner since 2018.

Sade to release first new song in years for new benefit album

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents