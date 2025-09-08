Céline Dion prepares for unexpected comeback after Eurovision disappointment

Celine Dion's next project has seemingly been revealed... Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ artist will reportedly be starring in an upcoming Christmas ad campaign.

Céline Dion is reportedly planning a return to the public eye through a festive ad campaign, after health issues forced her to disappoint Eurovision fans earlier this year.

Céline will be the face of make-up brand Charlotte Tilbury’s Christmas campaign for 2025, The Sun’s Bizarre column reports.

There, an insider is quoted saying: “Céline was delighted to be asked by Charlotte, who she’s been close with for years, and was so pleased she was able to do it.

Celine Dion in 2024. Picture: Getty

“She loved getting glammed up on the day and no expense was spared in creating a magical, festive scene. Fans are going to love it.”

The ad will likely debut in a couple of months’ time.

Today's Céline news follows a report in the French newspaper Le Parisien last week which confirmed the ‘Because You Loved Me’ singer had been meant to make more of a surprise appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest this year.

Fans had predicted she would be at the Basel event to celebrate her 1988 Eurovision win for Switzerland, and it turns out the 57-year-old had been going to perform her winning song ‘Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi’ live.

Céline Dion - Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi | Switzerland 🇨🇭| Winner of Eurovision 1988

But sadly, it appears the singer’s ongoing struggle with stiff person syndrome led to her having to pull out of the live performance at the last minute, and she appeared only via video at a semi-final instead.

Céline announced that she had been diagnosed with the rare autoimmune neurological condition in December 2022.

At the same time, she cancelled her planned 2023 tour and retired from the public eye for a year to pursue help and treatment for her condition.

Céline’s goal has always been to return to performing, and in 2024, she made a triumphant first post-diagnosis performance from the top of the Eiffel Tower during the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Céline Dion - Hymne à l'amour (Live aux Jeux Olympiques de Paris 2024 / Live from the Olympic Games

Celine appeared at the ESC 2025 via video. Picture: Getty

But that same year, she honestly conceded her condition would likely mean not every future performance would be able to go ahead.

“I know that I have a good team [who will say], ‘No show tonight.' It’s going to be hard. It will probably happen,” she told US TV show Today in her first post-diagnosis interview.

But, she added she would not let the disease “control my life”.

So, while her Basel performance wasn’t to be, fans can rest assured Céline remains committed to returning to performing again.

Yesterday's (September 7) news means they can seemingly also look forward to seeing her step back into the spotlight through other means this winter.